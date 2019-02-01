You can smell the fear in Brussels

The United Kingdom Parliament has stood firm against their attempts to 'punish' the UK. They are now faced with either modifying or removing the Backstop to the UK's satisfaction or seeing us leave in a Clean Brexit. That is the reality, and one can smell the fear in Brussels. Sure, we have made mistakes. Our biggest was to entrust the draft treaty negotiations to a child. As Fraser Nelson writes in the Telegraph
This time, she needs a proper team. Leaving it to a civil servant, Olly Robbins, was always going to lead to disaster. The mess he led her into – agreeing a “backstop” arrangement with the EU that Britain might be stuck in forever – was never going to pass through Parliament. She’s taking Geoffrey Cox, the Attorney General, whom MPs trust to spot any trap in the EU small print.Well, there are still plenty of Robbins' mistakes in the draft treaty, but none we can't live with in the short term. We can pick the bones out of it as and when we must.
Parliament's backbone is strengthened if it has public opinion behind it, and the polls are now swinging to a public preference for a Clean Brexit. The British have seen the nasty face of the EU, the bullying, the arrogance and the intransigence and have turned against it. People are prepared to take the hit and get it over with. Yet again, British people have more faith in themselves than do many of their MPs.
Most of all, the unelected officials are now worrying about getting money out of us. Yesterday the threat shifted subtly to 'If you don't pay us you won't get a trade deal', to which we must reply 'Well, no trade deal, no geld'.
We really do want to continue the best possible relations with all the nations of Europe, but they really need to wise up - the trolls, fools and poseurs in the Berlaymont, the folie de grandeur that infects Brussels, with all its silly little medals and petty distinctions, is not serving them well.
Like you R, I sense the mood is changing. The EU has much to lose, not least the €39Bn that they need to fill the yawning hole that is already in their finances. And yesterday, they was a glimpse of a masterstroke, in that May has asked the poorer regions' MPs - those that voted to leave - to draw up a shopping list of investment opportunities that they can then spend. Labour won't like this, but they cannot block it can they?? And I for one can think of a whole raft of things outside of London (who voted leave, so don't deserve a penny) that I would like to see €39Bn spent on.
Arguably the ruling class don't do 'trade', it's beneath them. On the other hand there are accountants who run spreadsheets for them...
Lets say we are stuck with something like the £39 billion, negotiated as part of the Withdrawal Agreement, or by piecemeal negotiations after a clean Brexit. That's a lot of money... but it is still less than the projected cost of HS2. Guess how I would 'find the money'!
