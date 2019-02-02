Gibraltar was only ever part of Spain for 212 years

However, the British Overseas Territory, which has been under British sovereign protection now for 306 years and has voted twice to reject Spanish claims, was only ever a part of the Spanish realm for 212 years - the shortest epoch of sovereignty in the Rock's history. Following the fall of the Western Empire, Gibraltar has experienced the sovereignty of
Visigoths 414 to 711 - 297 yearsThe Rock has its own unique ethnic mix, language and customs. Under international principles of self-determination, the people of Gibraltar are very clear, and have asserted their wishes democratically with overwhelming clarity, that they wish to remain under the Union flag.
Moors 711 to 1462 - 751 years
Spain 1501 to 1713 - 212 years
UK 1713 to 2019 - 306 years
That's all.
5 comments:
We should have kept HMS Vanguard (“What ship?” - “What Rock?”) permanently moored and fully manned off Europa Point.
It must be very annoying to have a huge landmark looming over the horizon, to constantly remind you of what you have lost. Funnily enough it is exactly the same in Armenia. The Armenians regard Mount Ararat as their mountain, a stylised picture of it used to be the logo of the state airline, it might still be so I have not flown used it for over ten years. Mount Ararat is now on Turkish territory, clearly visible from the capital city, Yerevan. It is a constant thorn in the Armenians’ side, made worse by their close personal relationship with the Turks.
This really applies to any number of situations and ultimately is no more than a childish support for globalism.
Ireland (the island) is divided into two nations. Great Britain is divided into three, the Cornish might say four, separate nations.
The Iberian peninsular consists of several separate nations of which Gibraltar is but one.
As is Africa, which in the northern nation of Morocco, contains two little colonies that are claimed by Spain, and let us not forget the "Canaries"... Who do they really belong to?
Take the argument that a given land mass should be under one government and you only come up with one solution...
The favourite of Star Trekkies everywhere...
The globalist "prime directive", that all of humanity is of one mind.
It should always be down to the majority voting permanent residents how and by whom they wish to be 'ruled' under (in terms of laws, currencies etc). Politicians can demand what they want but, as ever, the people are (or should be) sovereign.
Any politician (or party) that makes claims to territory are only looking to divert attention from their failings.
Sturgeon does so constantly and we all know how inefficient her party is in normal day-to-day running of affairs hence the constant bleating about independence despite the voters turning the idea down. The Spanish should resolve their Catalan issue before using Gibraltar to stoke tensions.
Dunno, about what, some people are in such a froth.
This was only a pragmatic bit of sleight-of-hand by the EU, to enable Gibraltarians, who work in Spain and vice-versa, to carry on life as normal in the event of a no-deal.
Some people are offended by the paperwork necessary to enable that canny stroke.
It's pretty mild, compared with the crap that has been levelled at the EU by, amongst others, our genius then Head Of Diplomacy no less, Bo-Zo.
The fine people of Gibraltar voted almost to a man and woman to remain in the EU. I think that they are probably going to be rather more forgiving than the usual mouth-foamers in England.
Post a Comment