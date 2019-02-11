UK's Copper Cage is a national disgrace

The maps below, of southern England and of Austria, show population density (see Dan Cookson's stunning map site). You will see that apart from the Vienna-Munich corridor, Austria is very sparsely populated. It is a country covered in steep mountains, deep valleys and thick forests. This makes for two wonderful characteristics; empty roads that delight any English driver, and total, universal, 4G mobile coverage from the Grossglockner to the Neusiedler See. You are reading this thanks to a little plastic cube on my desk that streams Netflix and concurrently provides high speed broadband and Comms connections throughout the house (with a couple of range extenders as needed - it is after all solid stone) all via the mobile network for €1 a day. It does, rarely, once or twice a year, when Thor is engaged with Odin and the valleys shake and the tiles rattle with the thunder of their battle and scorching actinic thunderbolts explode Larch and Spruce in flame and splinters, drop out. But has always come back before it became critical.
He is amongst the one-third of rural households in England (not even the UK) who do not have access to the mobile network. The Telegraph reports
Brian Wilson, author of the report and chairman of Rural England, said: "Nearly a fifth of people in England live in rural areas, yet the evidence shows that many of them face inadequate services, such as being unable to make mobile phone calls or being without transport options.“Two years after we released the first State of Rural Services report it seems clear that rural residents frequently still lose out in terms of funding and access to services.Here in my bit of Austria one can no longer order a land-line for domestic use - the phone networks have abandoned these copper cages in other than the well-populated towns and valleys. The 'handy' is ubiquitous, and officialdom here has even stopped asking for both 'home phone' and 'mobile phone' numbers - almost everyone, including the elderly, just has the one.
“The challenges facing rural communities are likely to grow in the coming years and this will be reflected in their service needs. If policies and service delivery were properly rural-proofed it seems evident that those needs would be much better met."
The report found a basic mobile phone call cannot be made inside 33 per cent of rural buildings - an issue which affects just three per cent of urban premises.
I can think of a number of reasons, none of them good or adequate, for the UK's abysmal performance. But then again there may be something I don't know, some compelling and over-riding reason why mobile 4G networks can power one of Europe's most sparsely populated regions but cannot allow a bloke in the leafy shires to receive a mobile call in his own living room.
I'm like your brother; here on the Norfolk/Suffolk border the download speed is 1.2 mbps. If you're lucky.
Not one reason, one word Raedwald...
CONTROL.
Our government is so paranoid that it cannot accept that people should be able to talk to or look after each other, whether that be in a smoke filled pub, or across the ether.
Taking back control as offered by the brexiteering Cummings is just the beginning. The reason that I joined and now lament what has happened to UKIP was the other part of independence... Democratic independence, an end to the two party system of representative democracy to be replaced by citizen invoked binding direct democracy.
Achieve that, and we might be able to achieve what Austria has, only without the intervening wars and occupations that separated the empire from the neutral state that it is now.
The difference as you explain frequently, is local civics, somehow we have to train local people to care about their locale.
The sorry mess we are in at the moment in Britain is due entirely to our shrugged shoulder dismissal of local civics. We created a vacuum and a bunch of odious creeps filled the void.
BT have “wifi calling” (free) which enables mobile ‘phones to make and receive calls and texts via the home wifi and BT internet connection for when the mobile signal is weak or non-existent.
When the Government last gave money to BT to improve internet availability I thought that it would have been better spent giving this money to wireless internet providers not only because they can reach rural areas that BT does not want to serve but would also act as a rival to BT.
I see there is such a provider for parts of Suffolk :
https://www.radesystems.com/solutions/internet-connectivity
With this internet connection it may also be possible that it can be used for receiving/sending mobile ‘phone calls and texts akin to BT's "wifi calling".
I was the technical adviser to the Government's Mobile Infrastructure Project that was designed to "fix" rural coverage. This by way of explanation, not excuse, of why rural coverage can be so poor. Its a long time since I worked in Austria so I can't compare the two countries approach. The project was by and large a failure for more reasons than I give here.
The first challenge was to define market failure to make the project EU State aid compliant. This meant that (i) it could only apply to areas where there was no 2G coverage so that a "market failure" could be used as the reason and (2) if there was coverage from just one operator then nothing could be done. State aid rules also meant we were only supposed to pay for 2G coverage, but I found an elegant technical solution that meant we could also roll out 4G.
Having defined the areas that could be treated we then had to find locations that would provide coverage in to the areas to be treated. This seriously limited site location choices as did the need to find landlords who would accept the equipment at rents which made the project possible. The project itself could only pay for capital equipment and the operators had to pay the rent and make a long term commitment. Whist the operators were prepared to accept the sites would be run at a loss, they did have a limit on how high that loss would be and some landlords could be quite greedy.
We also faced two major technical challenges to connect the sites back to the operator's networks. Firstly, timing. We needed to wait for BT to roll out its IP networks and upgrade its exchanges, but the project had a limited time because of the vagaries of government funding. Some of the more rural areas weren't getting their exchanges upgraded until 2017 and beyond, a long tie after the official cut off of 2015. The need to upgrade BT exchanges didn't just affect our sites but also existing sites in the area which had to be upgraded to 4G as well.
The second technical challenge was a requirement for Line of Sight for microwave links to existing sites or BT exchanges, not usually a problem in Suffolk, but buildings sometimes get in the way. Fibre connections were far too expensive in most cases. I should say there is way more to this problem than a simple connection, but I won't go in to that, suffice to say it was very challenging and took up lots of time and funds.
Once those challenges were overcome planning permission was required and in most cases this meant full planning consent. This is both expensive and time consuming. In many lareas objections were made by councils and individuals, in some cases splitting communities and families over the issue and we heard stories of threats of divorce. CPRE, English Heritage and their counterparts in Wales, Scotland and NI had to be consulted as did various bodies concerned with wildlife habitat. Many of these had objections or requirements that pushed sites over budget.
In practice we ran planning applications in parallel with trying to solve the technical problems, which meant we could have high abortive costs, putting more financial pressure on the project.
Given all the constraints it was small wonder that any sites got built at all.
I hope that gives an insight in to the problem. If the project was to be run again a number of the technical challenges will have gone away, but the challenges of finding suitable sites and getting planning consent hasn't, unless the government wants to take some quite extraordinary legal steps for compulsory purchase and overriding planning law.
Finally, I am sympathetic because I live in a very rural area with sporadic coverage.
Reference wireless Internet providers such as my own local one Wessex. They face similar problems of needing BT's exchanges upgrading, the cost of connecting to tem, finding suitable sites* and also requiring Line of Sight to their customers.
*Landlords and communities seem to be more sympathetic than they do tworads big bad mobile phone operators.
