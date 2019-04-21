Attenborough and other Eco-Liars

Well, another Eco-liar, it emerges is Attenborough. many viewers will have seen his heartbreaking footage of an Orang Utan attacking the backhoe that had destroyed its home. As the Daily Remain writes, these forests are cleared and replanted with Palm Oil plantations to satisfy the European market for 'clean' 'sustainaable' and 'environmentally friendly' biofuels. He didn't tell you that, did he?
|His home destroyed for EU virtue signallers to feel good about themselves
The real folly here is that for many years greenies were ranting on about how awful were "fossil fuels". They were constantly campaigning for biofuel... It was a matter of economics, biofuel simply regrows, and so the cycle continues. That was until they understood just how much land is required to make them work. How many poor third world folk and other critters needed to be displaced to keep us westerners in fuel.
But in the same way that it takes money to dig a hole, it costs money to buy land, which means that fossil or bio, a significant input of capitalists and bankers is needed, and it is in reality THIS that greenies don't like, the dirtiest word in the English language, the word that needs to be greened, is PROFIT.
You can dress a socialist up in many guises, you can make them red, as in the past, or you can hide them underneath a disguise of some sort... say a green patina, whatever, they are still morons and cretins, and they are still as Delingpole wrote....
watermelons... red inside.
The whole green thing is an attempt to force socialism on us all, regardless of the fact that it is far more destructive than any other economic model or moral code. It is based on a philosophy of hate.
If you have enough hate for your fellow man... There is no hope.
Some of the science was fair, other bits were definitely dodgy. That clip of the frozen lake with methane bubbles was just rubbish sensationalist journo-crap! Lakes and other bodies of water have been producing methane well before man - or other species - walked the earth. But you know what? The gullible beeb-watchers will have swallowed it hook, line and sinker.
I would like Attenborough and the Beeb to tell us what the carbon footprint for creating the two Blue Planet (and associated eco-preaching) series has been. How many thousands of miles travelled, the eco-costs of mining the rare earth and other natural resources to create the highly specialised technical equipment and lots more that I am not informed enough to identify. But it sure is a damn site more that a round trip to Tesco in a Ford Fiesta - or even 10 days on the Costa whatever.
This is just the latest in the Watermelon propaganda campaign. The footage of the walruses falling to their deaths due to ‘climate change’ has also been debunked. Polar bears were stalking them and it now comes out that the film crew was using drones to film them, which may have added to the confusion. As walruses are notoriously short sighted, just the scent of humans (film crew) or the bears would be enough to panic them leading to their unfortunate demise.
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2019/04/17/walrusgate-the-netflix-attenborough-scandal-gets-worse/
As for the BBC’s Climate Change: The Facts, there wasn’t a single fact in it.
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2019/04/18/more-outrageous-green-lies-from-attenborough-and-the-bbc/
Then there's the recent Walruses and other tales before that. Unfortunately he takes the establishment line and is one of the "respected, known faces" to try to convince the ever skeptical (with reason) hoi polloi.
I'd like to believe - but often wonder why I bother - that people can't be so stupid as to fall for the propaganda. Are they really?
We're facing the same situation with eco-matters as we do with Brexit-matters and that's media manipulation. Not only do they mis-represent the facts they mis-represent the support/protest raised for/against them.
I can't emphasise enough that the actual issues are NOT the real problem - it's the way they are presented and politicised that causes the real harm and the ONLY way to stop it is to attack the messenger (contrary to the 'don't' expression).
The BBC already have a dubious-enough reputation for impartiality and bias but they are just one arm of a vast media enterprise geared to control the public's perception of matters.
Any attack on these corporations necessarily means exposing those that control them and that inevitably gives rise to the expected cries of anti-semitism even though there will be zero mention of their faith/belief - the refence will be to their common ownership that simply cannot be ignored let alone diverted by specious claims of anti-whatever. This is designed distraction - in exactly the same way as the Orang Utan is to the actualities of bio fuels.
Time to stop worrying about the issues - they will self-resolve - and time to start attacking the messenger.
Before it's too late.
