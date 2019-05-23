Well, today's the day

For those of you voting today - which should be all of you unless like me you're already voted - I can only offer the advice given yesterday by Conservative Home to members of my Party.
This election is good for one thing - bringing the Party's closet LibDems out. Osborne and Heseltine are both out, and Major is wriggling with frustration at feeling unable to publicly follow them.
May's utter stupidity means a Conservative vote in the region of 4 - 6%. Dan Hannan may be out of a job, but he should have been anyway by now, so nothing to be sorry for.
So taking ConHome's sage advice, I can only say to you all
