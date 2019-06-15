Britain - the world's champion of freedom and democracy

Today I offer only an observation, but one that stirs within me the embers of pride and a certain feeling of rightness. It is this. Despite having endured decades here at home of historical revisionism in which our nation's history is mis-portrayed as a uninterrupted reign of oppression and conquest, the freedom and democracy protesters in Hong Kong are unified behind a single symbol of freedom - the British flag.
I can only hope that this catches on - and after Brexit, campaigners everywhere across the globe for freedom, democracy and justice will adopt our national flag as an enduring symbol of those fundamental rights.
That's all.
How touching their faith in Freedom and Democracy, even as ours lies crumpled and beaten on the floor by the verminous filth that infest our Parliament, Civil Service, Institutions, and MSM. And so in Hong Kong, a former colony, no less, they are still strongly attached to those values we gave them. If the Empire never achieved anything else, then its enduring legacy is Freedom, Democracy and the rule of Law.
