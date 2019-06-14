Is it fair for this man to be in politics?

From time to time matters of real concern enter the robust and challenging world of politics. Today, having watched Rory Stewart's performance and pronouncements I am more concerned than ever for the lad's mental heath. Those close to him should advise him to withdraw, rest and repair what can be repaired. It is simply not fair to allow a personality this vulnerable to be in politics.
Would you really want this disturbed little Nero anywhere near our nuclear codes?
13 comments:
We always seem to get some sort of diversionery nerd at this stage in Brit elections. Labour are the best people to do this with absurd names being put forward, closely followed by the Lib Dems, who everyone likes when (yawn), they haven't a cat in hell's chance of getting anywhere.
Boris has shrewdly kept out of most of the limelight up to now, the last in the ring etc. The pillock no-hopers sqeak and dribble a lot at this stage, and it's not much more than an end-of-the-pier show. I'm sorry about Andrea Leadsom though, she deserved much better.
Of course, the BBC will already being preparing for 'Nerdgate', with countless offers of sweeties and lots of Coke...
Raedwald,
I fear you are correct, he has gone from being a smart newcomer a few years ago to, apparently, deranged narcissist. And yet Mrs. May promoted him twice!
The PCP really does need a stiff broom to be applied..
Mrs May sees his as the son she never had. Ghastly, self entitled and over privelidged little man. Gollum in a suit looking for precious.
4 months ago, virtually no-one who didn't follow politics fairly closely had heard of Rory Stewart. Now, it appears, that a Cabinet Minister was sacked to make way for him and he's all over the media like a rash - being heavily pushed by the Remainer Establishment as "the alternative leader in waiting."
I can't see him getting anywhere near the final two and if he did, the membership will reject him. And so would the wider electorate.
He did rather more in Iraq and Afghanistan than anyone writing here, and worlds more than Boris Johnson has in his entire life.
Quite true Edward. No-one here screwed up a junior position in Southern Iraq to the extent that not once but twice the local population were incited to insurrection against the British, nor has anyone here needed rescuing when besieged by hostile Sadrist militia in Nasiriyah. His Iraq adventures may be judged a failure. Likewise Florence of Belgravia achieved nothing of any note in Afghanistan except meterial for an account dismissed by many as mendacious.
@Cheerful Edward
Yes, you are right, he did deal with Iraq and Afghanistan better than he has been credited with and yes, he is intelligent; but that does not necessarily entitle him to be competent for the top job. That said (as a lifelong conservative) none of them inspire me.
"Cometh the hour, cometh the man". Well the hour is upon us, so where is the man? He'd better hurry up!
A read of his Wikipedia entry is interesting. He reminds me of many 'adventurous' military types who do achieve good things through their one-eyed determination - until they extend themselves too far a spectacularly fail (often on a heap of their own dead).
Someone elsewhere said that he reminded them of Orde Wingate (another interesting Wikipedia article). Me? I think Custer might be a more appropriate figure. Undoubtedly brave, but foolish, a promoter of chaos, and ultimately a failure.
@Cheerful
Participating in two humiliating defeats isn't any measure of success.
Thanks for the lack of warning before the pics. There went my breakfast!
Stewart seems to aspire to be a real life King Lear...
Lear: I will have such revenges on you both, That all the world shall—I will do such things— What they are, yet I know not, but they shall be. The terrors of the earth!
Erm, I think the fact of being invaded was what stirred up insurrection, Raedwald. You know, like it did in Vietnam, France, etc.?
The fact that the English didn't do so well against the Normans is no model for others.
The CONservative party leadership election is like white noise.
Superficially chaotic and hard to listen to.
But deep down, nothing is changing.
Post a Comment