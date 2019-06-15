Are mandarins plotting a coup to put Puppet Stewart in Number 10?

Sedwill has broken cover to reassure the public directly that he is cuddly and harmless - which worries me greatly. This is not a proper thing for the Cabinet Secretary to do at any time - but bang in the middle of a Conservative leadership election, it is downright suspicious.
And now even the Telegraph is pushing weird no-hoper Stewart as a potential PM - but the latest meretricious column, by Bryony Gordon, is heavily censored with all comments forbidden. They know how their readers will respond.
The Deep State may not be willing to accept the nation's democratic processes. The son of a senior spook, no matter how disturbed, who can be manipulated and the leadership election sabotaged to put him in power as a puppet of the grey men sounds absurd, tinfoil hat stuff, but these are incredible times.
Not one non-establishment online opinion favours Stewart - but he's come out of nowhere and is being bigged-up by the establishment media. Not one Leaver MP is backing him. He shouldn't even be in this contest. Something is going on, and it smells as rotten as week old mackerel.
The same as with the French tart, Mr Macron. Suddenly appeared on the world stage and behold he becomes President of France.
And just as with Mr Macron, Mr Stewart appears to be of an unstable temperament.
As Q might say, these people are stupid.
Indeed Raedwald, as per my comment a couple of days ago, clearly and Establishment palnt. With the BBC and Sky push, that can be only the only explanation. Plus he's ex Labour of course. Continuity Blair.
