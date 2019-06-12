Drugs? Pass the spliffy, Doris

I have a confession to make. Up to the age of about 35. I smoked a fair bit of whacky baccy. Yes, I did inhale - as deeply as I could. It started with Radio Caroline - from the circles of the oceans to the centre of your mind I think the jingle went - actually a leaky trawler somewhere off Clacton, but the 'pirate radio' thing plus hours of pure stoner programming plus natural teenage rebellion did it for me. Leb Red, Roccy, Afghan black, crumbly blonde - we were aficionados, hashish snobs. Between listening in intent rapture to vinyl on the hifi (those album covers came in very handy) and laughing to the point of actual pain, we put the world to rights. This blog I think is a legacy of the latter memories. No, I didn't touch class As. Ever. It was a matter of principal. After my mid thirties, hashish just put me to sleep quite quickly. Buying a sixteenth therefore became something of a wasted investment; settle down, roll a spliff, open a beer, put a Steely Dan album on and Zonk - wake up three hours later with sofa-neck.
I suspect many of my age cohort, we 'gammon' Brexiteers, have a common experience. We really don't give a toss about drug use. It's the hypocrisy we can't stand; Gove, a cocaine-snorter (a tedious breed whom I avoid and will not befriend) who banned teachers for life for doing the same. No wonder Govey babbles so rapidly - it's his coke muscle memory. Shame he didn't learn either morality or honour from his Scottish foster parents. He was and is a shit.
Adultery we can also accept, if not condone. Even - whether from John Gielgud or George Michael - cottaging in public lavatories induces no more than a slight pursing of the lips and half shake of the head in puzzlement. Likewise porn. What we can't accept is kiddie-fiddling, dishonesty and hypocrisy - bad news for professional politicians for whom the latter two have become almost qualifying traits.
So Govey, your campaign is dead. Not for being a dreary unimaginative coke-tooting ponce, but for your two-faced hypocrisy and the fact you were forced to admit it before the Sundays splashed the story.
7 comments:
True. Who cares about private matters? Politicians need only hold the publics faith in democracy and abide by rules they swear to. Anything else (positive) would be a bonus.
Instead we see nearly all politicians corrupted by their power/office and/or co-opted by external forces (EU/Globalists/Corporatists etc) not to mention (probably) real-or-invented threats by the 'I' institutes.
So far - and I have my suspicions even now - Farage has avoided such accusation though his performance after his loss in South Thanet leaves so many unanswered questions, not just about him but the whole process of his loss but also his 'future career path' since that event.
There most certainly IS a Deep State in the UK and it's far deeper and far more insidious than we can possibly understand.
I've never tried any non-prescription drug. I don't object to a politician smoking a bit of weed when they were younger, but actually I do object to the idea of a Prime Minister who knowingly took an illegal Class A drug, even if it was prior to entering politics. In fact that was the time when the individual should have said to him/herself "err, since I've knowingly broken the law and taken illegal substances, best I stay in civvy street." But that would require honour, integrity and self-awareness: something Gove (and many of our senior politicians lack).
But yes, with Gove in particular there is also the nasty smell of Class A hypocrisy - and he has displayed duplicitous behaviour which rivals that of Treason May herself. So his application to become the Prime Minister can be filed in the bin.
Nail. Head. Gove is a weasel.
As Dave_G says, there are a good many things for politicians to hide or be ashamed of, but having an occasional bifter, is not among them.
In fact, they would be less odious if they did it and just shut up (channelling Gavin Williamson).
In your 36 year old situation Raedwald, I would have given up the beer, it is this that makes you soporific.
As for coca, I have no idea what people see in it, good for having a tooth out, but there it ends. It says something about the Gove, and what it says, as you hinted, is that he is not suitable, as you say, cokeheads are extremely tedious.
Peter Hitchens, a housewife from Surbiton is 56 and married.
............there is, furthermore some reason to believe both marijuana and hashish can affect short term...thingy..whatsitsname
So that's it, they weren't traitors after all, the dope addled feckers just forgot what we voted for /s
"Likewise porn. What we can't accept is kiddie-fiddling, dishonesty and hypocrisy - bad news for professional politicians for whom the latter two have become almost qualifying traits."
Aye! you do have a way with words kiddo and for striking right down to the quick.
so right, so true.
May, the Lord God deliver us all from weevil MPs and sanctimonious tossers.............. how does it go?
"Do as I say but not as, I can and will do", the leitmotif of modern Britain and signature tune of: the 'great and the good'.
I'm with DeeDee99 on this one and like him I have never tried any non-presciptive drug. I've just never been interested enough in it, and as I was in the RN from 16 onwards, doing so would not have improved my career prospects.
I don't have a criminal record either.
No, what annoys the shit outta me is the rank stench of hypocrisy. I can deal with all the activities that whilst not illegal are unsavoury, but are not my cup of tea, but having some scrote like Gove take a class A drug as if it's a bit of a laugh, and then puts himself forward for PM is taking the pi$$. Given time he'd be moralising about something we do that isn't illegal, but of which he strongly dissapproves - like voting for the Brexit Party.
Well, he and the horse he rode into town on can f**k right off
