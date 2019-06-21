Get ready for an election

Barring a disaster, skulduggery or external events, Boris is near certain to be asked by HM to form a government in about four weeks. Parliament is then due to rise, returning on 5th September for about a week before rising again for the conference season. The next session is due to run from 9th October to 7th November - over the time of the expiration of the Art 50 extension.
As many sage commentors are saying, we cannot deal with Brussels until we have a government with a majority in Parliament. The Lords is also in urgent need of reform to strip it of the political establishment who have 'captured' the house - meaning even if Boris succeeds in establishing a Commons majority, a Brexit solution may still be blocked by the Lords. For this particular problem, only threatening the Lords with creating 400 new Brexit Conservative peers overnight will offer success in the time available (NB I'm available).
Conservative constituencies across the country must decide now whether they need to deselect their sitting MP or not; a new party chairman appointed by Boris will surely work with Local Associations to ensure that every Leave constituency in which we Tories have a good chance is equipped with a Leave PPC.
We must also decide whether we will refrain from running in the mostly northern, Labour constituencies in which the Brexit Party can take best advantage of their Leave majorities - better a Brexit MP in the House than a LibDem by default.
How leaving the EU works in the middle of all this I simply don't know - but with the Commons as it is now tightly deadlocked, only the sharp edge of an election will undo this Gordian knot. In terms of constituencies, we have about 410 leave seats to 240 remain seats - and must ensure the next parliament reflects this.
Then there is the matter of an unbiased Speaker whom members can trust and in whom the voting public can have confidence. We may not be rid of Bercow until a GE.
Of course given the national emergency looming, Boris may decide to cancel both the MPs Summer holidays and the conference season and engineer the necessary vote of confidence sooner rather than later- having a new Parliament in place before 31st October.
Whichever way it goes, I cannot see us moving without an election. So get your stout knocking shoes re-soled, all, and be ready for anything.
5 comments:
Wouldn't the solution to this MP created mess be for Mr Johnson and his government to support Robin Tilbrook's court case, which has a good chance of concluding that we left the EU in March. This option would get us out of the EU, save us £39 billion,and avoid a general election at least for this year?
I cannot see the Conservative Party deselecting 70% of their MPs, some of whom might be quite good even if they are remainers. Look at Grieve, who is still in place, or Letwin et al. The party has not even withdrawn the whip. Then we have the new boundaries for constituencies, something which is urgently needed but will not happen.
One thing that could be done is to put some backbone into the electoral commission but as they are busy bullying TBP that is a pipe dream.
I think this will take years. The only way out is to suspend parliament, get out, and then having left sort out the mess. That is unlikely as I doubt if Boris has the nerve, but it would be great fun. Can you imagine the rage on the speaker’s face when he realises that he is powerless to intervene? Heseltine might even explode, Vince would be spinning and Blair might spontaneously combust with fury. It’s good to dream.
Alternatively Boris Johnson 'merely' has to prevent Parliament interfering for several weeks and the default 'leave with no deal' automatically happens on 31 October.
It's doubtful if the rEU would agree to a further extension unless a GE or Second Referendum was planned - perhaps even not then. The rEU may simply prefer to let Brexit happen while they concentrate on other matters.
I wonder how many more will cross the floor?
A GE would require Parliament's approval, as you know, but it would probably pass. The LDs would be gagging for it for some.
Come October 9th, all Boris has to do is to pop round Buck House for a spot of tea with Mrs E Windsor, and tell her to prorogue Parliament. She can't refuse especially as she's said yes to practically everything else. It's been done before and it can be done again. It would mean no Lords participation, no creating new Lords, no election and finally - No Deal.
Sit back with the popcorn and watch all the Lefty heads explode.
