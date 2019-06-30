Cookie Notice

Sunday, 30 June 2019

Moving the pieces for battle

The decisive battles of the Brexit war will be fought this year. If we're to win, we need everyone on board, and everyone pulling their weight. This weekend it's becoming clearer that the pieces are being moved on the board to allow a major Brexit offensive, including an autumn general election -

  • Boris is forming a war cabinet to deliver Brexit in 100 days
  • Sedwill is being moved and Robbins is expected to jump
  • Other mandarins out-of-tune with a Brexit government will also disappear
  • Arron banks / Leave EU are continuing to help cull Remainer Tory MPs
  • Farage is selecting PPCs and outlining an initial manifesto
No-one is talking openly yet, but the closer we get to a GE the greater the realisation that the Conservatives need to leave TBP a clear field in the old Labour heartlands outsides London. Some 148 currently Labour constituencies voted Leave - and these must be the first target of TBP where they have a chance of winning. Overall there are some 410 Leave-voting seats to around 240 Remain  constituencies.

Against us we have a Remain establishment and media looking to exploit every vulnerability, every knuckle-dragging social media embarrassment. The Leave side are also now catching up on playing the social-media archaeology game - as the outing of the hapless Maitlis' sock-puppet debate 'guests' demonstrates.  

The end is within sight. Do not discount the Brexit Party gaining 30 or 40 seats in the GE from Labour - and being in coalition government with my Party before Christmas.

DO NOT screw it up.
Elby the Beserk said...
