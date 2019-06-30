Moving the pieces for battle

- Boris is forming a war cabinet to deliver Brexit in 100 days
- Sedwill is being moved and Robbins is expected to jump
- Other mandarins out-of-tune with a Brexit government will also disappear
- Arron banks / Leave EU are continuing to help cull Remainer Tory MPs
- Farage is selecting PPCs and outlining an initial manifesto
Against us we have a Remain establishment and media looking to exploit every vulnerability, every knuckle-dragging social media embarrassment. The Leave side are also now catching up on playing the social-media archaeology game - as the outing of the hapless Maitlis' sock-puppet debate 'guests' demonstrates.
The end is within sight. Do not discount the Brexit Party gaining 30 or 40 seats in the GE from Labour - and being in coalition government with my Party before Christmas.
DO NOT screw it up.
