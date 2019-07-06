Cookie Notice

Saturday, 6 July 2019

Hunt starts to self-destruct

Hunt supporters - Hammond, Gaulk, Amber Rudd - really should have told Conservative voters all they needed to know. However, the cherry on the cake has got to be the endorsement of Sir John Major. A TBP member rather cruelly spelt it out on Twitter -


The only people who reckon Hunt still has a chance are the desperate hacks at the BBC, Sky news and fairies-at-the-bottom-of-the-garden fantasists such as LBC's James O'Brien, together with a few sad MSM journos who are watching their Remain hope swirl down the pan.

John Major. Tsch.
3 comments:

right-writes said...
This comment has been removed by the author.
6 July 2019 at 07:42
right-writes said...

James O'Brien eh?

If he didn't already exist, someone would have to invent him, he is so good, that the people that write South Park couldn't have done better.

However as a radio interviewer and shock jock host, he is completely useless, since he knows ALL of the cheap ripostes to opinions no worse that his own, just different.

He doesn't understand democracy.

6 July 2019 at 07:44
Charles said...

James O Brien is a fantastic motivator, I can turn off the radio in nano seconds when he comes on. Hunt is May. A personality free zone. Anyone who votes for Hunt secretly wants May to continue.

I thought Major was being very quiet. If Brexit fails will Cameron get a good job in Brussels? They appear to consistently promote failure and incompetence...

6 July 2019 at 08:07

