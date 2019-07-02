Will the EU's five Presidents become six?

"He's just too boring" complained the other EU26 "he even puts his wife to sleep telling her about his day at work. He's an utterly mediocre unknown nobody whom even his own mother doesn't recognise in the street. No."
So far the EU Council have met for three days to allow the Germans to get their own way, but so far without success. The appointment of the EU's presidents is
The latest proposal being considered, reported by politico.eu, is to put the socialist Timmermans into the Commission presidency job and bumping the dreary Weber over to be president of the EP. However, this would push out the favourite Guy Verhofstadt who covets the EP job as an child covets a Christmas X-box. The suggested solution? Make them both presidents. The EU already has five presidents - people will hardly notice another one.
Oh yes - just one more thing -
