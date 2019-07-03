EU to impose wartime blockade on Switzerland

The first victim of the EU's expansionist aggression is to be Switzerland. As AEP reports in the Telegraph, the EU is imposing a blockade of a depth and severity unknown outside wartime. All this because Switzerland refuses to subjugate herself to the EU's corrupt courts and ever-changing laws.
The economic blockade is intended to break the will of the Swiss people. The Swiss globalist political elite is ready to surrender to the EU - much as the UK's political elite were ready to surrender to Hitler in 1939. However, the Swiss system of democracy, which means decisions taken by the elite are subject to popular scrutiny, means the decision will depend on an electorate only 20% of whom back surrender to the EU whilst 67% are ready to fight for Swiss independence. Support for joining the EU has fallen to an all-time low of 13%, reports the Telegraph.
The EU blockade, says AEP,
.. will become increasingly painful as the pressure ratchets up. The EU is determined to shut down the idiosyncratic “Swiss model”. It aims to bring the country within its legal and regulatory control once and for all under a new framework agreement.Well, there can be few cretins left in Britain who will doubt the EU's true character now that the gloves are off. They can no longer hide their aggressive and expansionist intentions. It's time for the UK to boost defence spending.
This means suspending 120 bilateral accords one by one as they fall due, progressively shutting the Swiss out of the EU’s economic, transport, and political system until they capitulate. It amounts to a sanctions regime.
Energy too is on the menu and this risks escalation into areas of national security. “Energy access for Switzerland is slowly deteriorating,” said Professor Paul van Baal from Lausanne's Polytechnique Fédérale.
Well in times gone by this would have been a run up for trouble. Funny how the EU can do this and it’s legal, if we do it’s the end of the world....Possibly the Swiss should start publishing the financial records of various EU officials, in a spirit of openness and cooperation. If that does not open closed minds then start publishing on National Govt officials from France, Germany et al and see how long it takes for sanity to return.
".......... The Berlin Blockade served to highlight the competing ideological and economic visions for postwar Europe......."
OK maybe a Swiss airlift won't work so maybe it's time for the free nations of the world to start applying economic sanctions and travel restrictions against the fecking eu.
So an organisation which claims that "the rules" are sacrosanct has appointed to head the ECJ a woman who freely admitted that they "broke all the rules because we really, really wanted to save the Euro." And they wonder why we find the EU such a disgusting organisation.
In resisting the expansionist power-grab of the EU, the Swiss will require allies. I hope the USA and UK provide it.
Why ever would the Telegraph, owned by the offshore-cash-hoarding Barclay Brothers, want to attack the European Union with such grotesque distortions?
Could it just be because the European Union is foremost amongst those across the world trying to end this means of tax avoidance? And being pretty effective too?
Have the Swiss returned all that gold, much of which came from melted-down teeth yet, incidentally?
