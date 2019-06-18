Peterborough - Labour voting fraud

In it, whilst he conceded the importance of tackling in-person impersonation and voter intimidation, Jackson focused on the challenges posed by postal vote fraud, as well as the evidence behind the Electoral Commission’s belief that it appears more prevalent "in areas which are largely or predominately populated by… those with roots in parts of Pakistan or Bangladesh"The Electoral Commission's 'target list' of constituencies subject to enhanced scrutiny are largely those which have substantial Pakistani / Bangladeshi populations.
Whichever Conservative candidate wins through to Number Ten, they MUST push through reforms needed to regain for our electoral system the probity that an advanced democracy needs. This means not only radical reform of Blair's postal vote free for all, but the correction of our Electoral Quotient to the +/- 5% level essential for Western democracies, if not the +/- 3% adopted by advanced democracies such as New Zealand.
I'm aware of the deep anger and heat on this matter - so to ensure comments remain within the framework, I'm switching to comment mod for this post. Apologies in advance.
11 comments:
Well you know how this is going to end Raedwald.
The Electoral Commission will be called in and find that there is no case for Labour to answer.
Just like Thanet, and just like the referendum majority which should have been not 52/48, but more like 60/40... You can guarantee that the client group referred to in your piece votedLabour/Remain.
It is some years ago now that I pointed out a potentially large source of postal votes which were capable of being
manipulated - the residents of old peoples’ homes and other care providers. These are people who have quite valid reasons for asking for a
postal vote but are open to influence from staff who may be asked to help with the unfamiliar paper work.
I had been discussing electoral matters with my ( then) Labour MP and noticed that he sort of winced when I raised
this issue. Now, some homes are run by local authority staff who are unionised and many were started by NHS
doctors and staff as private businesses, contracting to provide care - not only for the elderly but for people who in
earlier years would have been in mental hospitals. As in all things, some homes are excellently run - others not so well.
I keep in touch with a mentally handicapped man, now in his fifties, who comes to help me in the garden during the summer. Since the
death of his parents he has been in a really first class home which makes sure he takes his medicines but gives
him a great deal of independence - enabling him to work in a charity shop and have his own allotment garden.
The staff whom I have met are very pleasant. I was surprised when he told me he had voted Labour in the
EU election as his parents were ( small c) conservative, traditionally minded sort of people. It may have been the
Influence of staff or fellow residents. I did not press him on the matter.
At the time I first noticed the possible electoral angle, I mentioned it to local friends in UKIP but rather doubt whether
they did anything about it at time. The residents of such residential homes are quite a large source of potential votes.
The Electoral Commission adopts the "Hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil" posture when it isn't the Brexit Party.
And there is no chance any of the legacy parties will call for the By election in Peterborough to be re-run. None of them want a Brexit Party win.
When it comes to electoral fraud, the Establishment takes the same view as the local authorities did over the grooming gangs: cultural sensitivities and "social cohesion" take priority.
"Increasingly certain"?
It either is or it isn't!
But you say this every time that there is a result that you don't like. Give some reliable evidence and reasonable people might listen.
You lost. Get over it. You can have another go come the GE.
The Electoral Commission will be found to be 'racist. in its views about certain sections of our population.
End of story.
Other than, people with serious medical problems, the infirm ie those unable to get out to a polling station, the postal vote needs to be scraped off and scrapped.
Trouble is, it's an EU edict, is it not and one bliar was only too bloody keen to impose on us, straightly that kinda says it all, does it not?
"You can have another go come the GE"
So can they.
It's the job of the police, not Local Authorities, to investigate crimes, whether it be the coercion of young people into sex or electoral fraud.
In this instance they have handed over all the allegations to the police. However, that is all that they could do, as they were given zero evidence on any offence.
In Rotherham etc., it was the *police* who failed to act, and on compelling evidence, given to them by parents and by professionals too.
In Tower Hamlets it took time, effort and cash from a few brave citizens who challenged the robbery of their democratic rights in the face of police and Electoral Commission indifference.
Perhaps that is the way to go in Peterborough - an election petition under the Representation of the People Act 1983 by a few brave citizens.
According to the Guardian 29% of the votes cast in the Peterborough by election were postal votes.
If I were the Party Chairman of any political party I would be now be concentrating the efforts of my activists to be promoting postal voting by all our supporters.
Post a Comment