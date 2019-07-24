Just enjoy their discomfort

Columns will be filled for many months with Boris and Brexit, and we have a way to go and a likely general election to face, but just for today, for one day whilst Boris moves in, let's give ourselves a break.
For three years we've had a remainer government that didn't want to deliver Brexit working hand in glove with a remainer parliament that doesn't want to deliver Brexit. Now, for the first time since 23rd June 2016, we will have a Cabinet and key mandarins and sherpas committed to leaving. This has of course triggered all the fifth-column remainers - and their petulant, juvenile tantrums are a joy to behold.
Florence of Belgravia has flounced out and will continue to be a prat from the back benches. #RoryWanksOn. Hammond, Gaulk and other nobodies have gone before they're sacked. Boulton is so puce with anger I thought his head would explode, the Guardian is in meltdown, social media is as stunned as it was three years ago and despite their #NotMyPM tags they will find that in fact he is. So for a day, chill, laugh and enjoy their discomfort.
2 comments:
I find myself this morning with a reduced sense of foreboding.
Since the ascent of the Holy Margaret, all prime ministerial appointments have been bordering on the crass.
None of our presented choices have had anything about them that was related to leadership, one just felt on the morning after the appointment that the 'orrible 'oo and their tune about being fooled (again) was pretty accurate.
"Meet the new boss, same as the old boss".
I get the feeling we have a leader here.
Whether he merely leads us up the garden path is moot though. This might just be the precursor for a genuine return to democracy.
