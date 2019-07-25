Wow. I don't think anyone was expecting that.

A taste of the way things were going yesterday came early, with news that Dominic Cummings was in the Number Ten team. Then we knew Boris was serious, and would be a PM of very different stamp to the dilettante David Cameron or the dismally incapable May. Every new announcement of a new member of the Dream Team brought rapture to Leavers on social media and meltdown to remainers.
Boris has three jobs. First, to get the UK out of the EU by 31st October. Second, to consolidate a party whose congruence has been dented by EUphile rebels. Finally, to trounce Corbyn and win an autumn general election. The team he has put together has been designed precisely to deliver those three outcomes - and so far all the square pegs have gone into the square holes.
There were a number of media columns yesterday suggesting that Boris should trigger an immediate election. Risible nonsense. It is time for the Treasury to release its grip a little so that measures to sweeten the changes of the coming months can be appreciated by the electorate before they go to the polls; the public would also not forgive an election until Boris is forced into one by a petulant and obstructive parliament. Those forcing an election will be compromising our ability to put all our efforts into an October Brexit, and thus will be acting against the interests of the British people.
As for Brexit, his message is clear. We are planning for a clean Brexit, but are asking Brussels to accept a cut-and-paste deal taking all the best bits from May's mess; citizens' rights, travel, pets, financial passporting and those sorts of things. If the inflexible bigots and zealots won't budge then so be it; a clean Brexit. Any fall out will be the EU's fault - we tried. And we keep our £39bn.
Cleverly as Party chair is a good move. He's a plodder, not a cerebral. House trained and socially skilled, he can schmooze with the best of them and is utterly loyal to whomever is in power. With the lesser posts filled overnight, this morning we have a cabinet of 30 with 14 leavers and 16 who voted remain in the referendum - though who now are fully committed to Boris and to a clean Brexit.
So many good appointments. And so many strengths - a cabinet that can both manage leaving the EU and plan an election win, that can win loyalty from both the parliamentary party and the Conservative Associations. I'd almost forgotten what a capable PM looked like. DUDE.
Now to bring the party funders back and fill the war chest. James, go!
BoJo needs to cut a deal with TBP. That is the ONLY way to ensure the good guys win the election.
Also to fix PV fraud and election boundaries without any more Tory idleness.
Most of all he MUST break Bercow and the remainiac MP trash in the HoTraitors.
If the CONservative Party manages to come out of this experience intact, I will be very surprised and pleased for it.
However, what the Brexit Party has done is to demonstrate that institutions become lazy if the feet are not held regularly to the fire. Whether this means that the former or the latter are more capable of representing a substantial part of the electorate into the future is moot.
Overall, I think that both represent tendencies very well, but the latter does it without much in the way of baggage, and is perhaps more relevant to the class known as leaver than the combination of the other two parties, that has applied since the early years of the 20th century.
Hopefully the creation of the Brexit Party indicates that we are ready to concentrate on issue based politics rather than general tendencies. The two concepts work together better than a single party assuming that it is representative.
I see in the future that once the Brexit Party has made its point by concentrating the minds of Tory bigwigs, it has done all that it needed to.
What the CONservative Party has done is try to be more like Labour, when it should have been trying to be more like the Brexit Party.
I reckon that a general election will be coming before the October deadline, there will be an attempt by Boris to kill the Brexit Party.
Nice take.
