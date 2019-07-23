'Noncefinder-General' Tom Watson under fire for credulity

Now MPs, even very stupid ones, have a certain status, and when Watson started repeating 'Nick's' sick fantasies the police could no longer ignore them, and weak, back-covering colleagues in the house such as the then Home Secretary, Theresa May, were also compelled to act. As the Telegraph has it
... the police who were, by now, committed to believing any sex abuse complaint, however outlandish. Basic checks that would have disproved Beech’s lurid claims were not carried out. A homicide inquiry was set up solely on the basis of his unsubstantiated allegations and, against this backdrop, Theresa May as home secretary instigated a public inquiry into historic sex abuse. One senior police officer even called this farrago of obviously fanciful tales “credible and true”. They were neither.Watson's involvement was pivotal in the unjustifiable persecution of many wholly innocent public figures, their reputations, established over a lifetime of service, traduced. This fat credulous, cretinous owl, now nicknamed 'the Noncefinder-General' after the 17th century woman-hater Matthew Hopkins, made an utter arse of himself.
Watson is so far refusing to apologise for his substantial role in this nonsense, and for the utter waste of public resources. However, Labour members - and potential Labour voters - must now be asking whether Watson, himself now a proven fool, a believer in absurd conspiracy theories, a weak gossip and repeater of tittle-tattle, a credulous dullard, is a suitable person to lead the Party,
|Steve Bell satirises Watson's 'Noncefinder General' tag
11 comments:
Obviously I have no time for a fool like watson, he's a labour mp for goodness sake, but the performance of the met police has been utterly disgraceful. The whole mechanism has been shown to be unfit for purpose, not because of the structure itself but because of the stupidity and lack of professioanlism of the idiots employed there, starting with them home sec Treason May (who else?) the DPP Saunders, one of the more evil people to have enjoyed such a senior position, and the dismal performance of the detectives on the case is beyond belief.
"Watson, himself now a proven fool, a believer in absurd conspiracy theories, a weak gossip and repeater of tittle-tattle, a credulous dullard, is a suitable person to lead the Party,
Personally, I thin he's a perfect leader for the Liebore Party, if anything a smidge over-qualified
"Nick" was a bandwagon jumper.
He was not the only accuser of some of these figures, so let's not forget what happened with "plebgate". One of the witnesses was lying. He wasn't there. The others were not, however.
Also Watson's efforts did lead to the conviction of three genuine offenders.
Sadly, other witnesses have died in unexplained circumstances over many years.
This isn't party political. Some of the accused were in Labour and the Lib Dems, or otherwise prominent figures.
Given the way many of our elected leaders operate I wouldn't be at all surprised if we didn't have an 'Epstein' of our own somewhere deep in the dirt.
It might explain how so many politicians seem so co-opted over issues that any normal person would expect integrity to prevail.
Of course it doesn't have to be kiddy-fiddling as the leverage - closets are big enough to hide lots of 'crap' in.
It would be reasonable to expect that, should the Epstein circus ever reach our shores, some of our pols are caught in the net. Indeed there is already speculation of Royal and senior politician involvement.
As always seems to be the case, conspiracy theories are only theories until they become facts.
Dave, my late father-in-law worked for GCHQ during the Cold War, on surveillance technology. He did field operations behind the lines, in some nasty places.
It was common currency amongst his colleagues at all levels, that those methods were exactly how control was maintained over this country, with its superficial trappings of democracy.
The extent to which that's true today can only be estimated, but I share your puzzlement, at just how readily so many still fall into line in Parliament.
You can make an argument that the extremes of the political spectrum depend on conspiracy theories for their justification. Ordinary voters don't (usually) want to get sucked into the madness, or at least are willing to be unconvinced.
I suspect mainstream socialism skirts the edge of conspiracy theory more closely than mainstream social democrats or conservatism does - socialism's foundation idea being that the Bloated Rich conspire to steal from the Worthy Poor.
Any potential leader of a socialist party must balance political expediency against the lure of deeper conspiracy theory. In my opinion Watson has succumbed to the lure. Other flavours of the lure are available and Watson was lucky/skilled enough to pick paedophilia rather than AS.
Nailing pedo's will always have popular public support, so did Watson hitch his wagon to that for political aggrandisement, or did he just go about it in a ham fisted way. One would think surely allegations should be reported and investigations carried out in covertly, for once an investigation becomes a public issue the police and their political masters become pawns to the angry crowd. On the other hand if Watson thought there was a cover up going on he may have deliberately chose the path he did, Epstein looks like being a prime example of cover ups so it's not all conspiracy stuff. Hard to judge.
RAC, fair comment, but we've had cases where complainants have gone to the police and not been taken seriously - think of Rotherham - and have then gone to the press about that fact to try to get traction.
So matters are sometimes public before the Old Bill even move.
Anon - get a name please, or you'll be deleted for being the Edwards
I have always wondered about our politicians' tendency to drop any democratic principles that they have, and take up a position 180 degrees in the opposite direction.
The EU, in particular - why do our politicians go native?
Is it that people like Neil Kinnock turn to the EU when they can't get the better of a Thatcher; or that the five-star lifestyles really turn their heads.
Or, maybe the fleshpots of Brussels supply something not available at home - blackmail being a huge possibility.
I miss the old News of the Screws - it reminded us all that even the Right Honourables were vulnerable to the sins of the flesh.
This one may be unproven, but I'll bet that there are a lot of people in our Parliament today breathing a huge sigh of relief.
Great heavens it can't be
It's Plunkington-Smythe
Good God I'd forgotten
That you were alive
How long has it been now?
As long as all that?
It just goes to show you
You're getting quite fat
Oh now I remember!
It was your name of course
In the News of the World
With the blond and the horse
All dressed up in gymslips
I say what a a lark!
Now now there old fellow
don't take it to heart ...
Post a Comment