Liveability, Localism and Law and Order - Boris in Manchester

Over lunch I've just listened to Boris delivering his Manchester speech (25 mts) and if you have the time it's worth a listen. The Leeds - Manchester fast rail link was well signalled and came as little surprise to the audience, but it really wasn't the point of the speech.
This was a speech aimed at Brexit Party voters, at Libertarians such as me, at Labour voters disgusted at their betrayal by the soft southern metropolitan ponces who have taken over their working-class party and at all those with a pride in their county, region, city or towns outside London.
He gave us Localism - greater devolution of powers across the regions (though Cameron said the same at the start and I believed him, too) but not too specific as to what Whitehall and SW1 will let be taken from their grasping talons.
He also gave us Liveability - a word banned from government since Gordon Brown's days. It's a word I'm very familiar with - I delivered one of the old ODPM's Liveability pilots back in the day in London. Under the tagline 'cleaner, safer, greener' we invested in declining local commercial centres with designs for easy maintenance, designs for safety and security, and for enhanced public transport access and use. I've just looked on google street maps at one of the marginal high streets we tackled back then - on the edge, declining and with vacant units when we picked it. Well, readers, I kid you not, they haven't changed our improvements and it's thriving - not a single vacant shop, a blooming pub, a clean and welcoming place through which to walk and shop. They've even left alone London's widest zebra crossing. You see, when I won the battle with the council's transport numpties to install a zebra crossing without barriers rather than the pelican crossing with extensive cattle-pen barriers they fought for, I rubbed it in. Zebra crossings have no width limit. So I instructed the designer to make ours 6m wide, on a raised table. I never thought it would have survived the petty vindictiveness of the local muppets whose transport planning ideas were stuck somewhere back in 1976 and who thought Jan Gehl was a Swedish rock band.
And then he gave us Law and Order. Prisons. Sentencing. Stuff to warm the hearts of blue-blood voters, despite himself being quite socially liberal.
It was all very well crafted and motivational. But you can judge for yourselves.
I'm soon going to have to search for something to be critical about in the Boris administration or the foundational purpose of this blog since 2008 - to hold their feet to the fire, and to do so day after day - will disappear.
I was interested by what he said about promoting a mixed economy, that is capitalism, balanced by public sector, health, education, and infrastructure.
However, what is also needed is the infrastructure of regulation, to inspire global confidence in its products.
Membership of the European Union's single market has done that up until now,, and that will be a challenge to replicate. (We see recent disasters such as Boeing, and what a loss of that confidence on the part of buyers can mean.)
Enquiring minds also want to know what firm proposals there are for budgetary and legislative steps to implement these ideas, and how the money is to be raised to pay for them. So far, little is available.
But he is a good speaker with a likable style.
I note his use of "obiter dicta" again, implying that other Europeans quoting him should not always take him seriously. He doesn't use the phrase in its true sense, but we know what he means. It doesn't actually mean "can be dismissed as bluster", whatever he might intend.
Yep, that why Apple leads the world, its actions are tightly controlled by the central committee for telegraph communications.
Yes, British products were unheard of before the EU. We had no standards, at all until the EU showed us what to do. We never did or made anything. Why are we leaving those wonderful EUites who love us and treat us so well?
Back on Boris, just the change in style and attitude when publically speaking is so refreshing. Still needs to do a deal with TBP. We don't forget in a week.
Yes, some, probably most, US regulation is very good. However, certification for airworthiness was, in the name of small government, contracted out to people from the industry itself, largely from Boeing.
The UK has a similar problem re Grenfell, perhaps, in that matters relating to building regs are now often referred to outsourced consultancies, who might not be impartial either I read. Raedwald would probably know the score on that better than most.
The BSE outrage did the country immense harm, and some have only recently lifted the ban on UK beef.
Great speech and his style refreshing but I felt the curtain twitch when asked about the backstop. It’s as I feared, that he will try and push through that horrendous surrender document with only the backstop removed. With all the other rulers in place we are leaving in name only.
Rules
