But hold on, you say. In all those photo calls there are not seven but nine grinning ninnies - who are the two extras? They are, of course, the comedy duo from the EU. Like the smelly kids from the local dysfunctional family with the alcoholic parents, they just have to be invited to other childrens' birthday parties out of common decency (but Mum! Why do they have to come? They never bring presents..) . The duo don't of course understand stuff such as democracy and elections, so all such talk goes over their heads, but they will dutifully stand at either end of the elected heads of government photo-call line-up like bureaucrat bookends and gurn at the camera as though they were normal.
Except this year there will be only one. One bookend is having his sciatica removed or something. But at least the real politicians will recognise the other one - which will not be the case next year.
Toronto 2020. "You're the Presidents of what? Sorry, Lady, you're not on my list, and neither is this little guy.. see we've got Canada, the US, the UK, Japan, Italy, Germany and France right there, and the drunken guy and his pet monkey are probably doing some photocopying somewhere .. they're not coming? You're the new drunken guy? .. er, I mean Lady?..OK let me make a call ..."
4 comments:
They're not so much the charitably-invited smelly kids, rather they're self-invited and self-appointed chaperones who make sure their charges do not go off-message. It's quite sinister that grown-up heads of government can't go anywhere without having to be accompanied by someone to watch over their shoulders. I'm just surprised the Commission hasn't demanded the right to sit at the Security Council table to keep France and the UK on a tight lead. At least after 31st October their function will no longer be to monitor our international interactions.
It's because the eurozone is an economy.
And because the Single Market is an economy.
The meeting is for those responsible for economies, not for nation states.
The EU is not the same as the Eurozone which is not the same as the single market.
I suspect Germany tells the EU, France and Italy what to do (well that's how it's been up to now)
Could Mr Juncker be the EU's equivalent of Boris Yeltsin? They're both drunks and they both presided over the destruction of their empires?
