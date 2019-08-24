EU illegal fishing in UK waters Buggered

As HuffPost reported, French agriculture minister Didier Guillaume said earlier this month that "There is no scenario in which French fishermen should be prevented, could be prevented, would be prevented by Boris Johnson, from fishing in British waters. There is no reason for it. So I will keep telling Britain that our fishermen must be allowed to keep fishing in its waters". Brave words, young Kermit - but just bluster.
As the Express reports -
Bertie Armstrong, the CEO of the Scottish Fisherman’s Federation, claimed the European Union would become the "laughing stock of the world" if they did not respect British waters in the event of a no deal Brexit. "The European Union has led the world in the fight against what is referred to as IUU - illegal, unregulated, unreported fishing, off the coast of Africa and elsewhere in the world. If fishing nations in northern Europe were suddenly to engage in fishing which is not approved by the new owners of the waters, then the European Union would be the laughing stock of the world. It would be unacceptable."This doesn't mean of course that individual French vessels will not seek to break the law - either straying a mile or so inside the marine boundary in acts of calculated defiance, or more seriously by turning off their AIS transmitters. All vessels over a certain size must continuously transmit vessel information under international law - this is the AIS plot of Peterhead harbour this morning, crammed with trawlers. Individual ship details can be brought up to give detailed vessel, course, speed and track information.
|One of the RAF's 26 new Protectors
All in all, the message is Don't Panic - They're Buggered.
4 comments:
Except .... on the basis of his performance with Merkel/Macron .... I predict that Boris will negotiate away right of access to our fishing waters.
As DeeDee says, access to our fishing waters is huuuuge for the EU and I don't expect them to give this up easily or any time soon despite our determination to reclaim them.
Given their high profile position, these fishing grounds make for particularly powerful negotiation positions such as 'we'll drop the Backstop if we can keep the fishing rights'..... and I suspect DeeDee is perfectly correct in her reasoning.
Never let a politician give you hope - they are pre-programmed to disappoint.
The French fishermen, to whom the UK Government sold quotas to fish in its waters, would have a right to sue for Breach Of Contract if they were prevented from doing so, wouldn't they, Raedwald?
I understand from you that you are something of a contract law buff?
Incidentally, the right-wing press seem to be in more of a froth about these dinghies carrying unlawful immigrants than fishing just now, but have people asked why they would rather be here, than amongst their more numerous Brothers in France anyway?
And voting Leave only seems to have increased their numbers, doesn't it?
JPM - there is no contract whatsoever between the British government and any fishermen of whatver nationality - even British ones. The privilege they have been granted of taking fish from British waters is dependent utterly on the UK's being a member of the EU.
