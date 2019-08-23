Reversing Blair's poison legacy

There are still a few changes that Blair made to our ancient democracy that must be undone to restore us to health. Brexit will push things along nicely - not least the re-introduction of proper entry and exit controls that will allow the ONS to sharpen their pencils a little. This week it emerged that we have 240,000 fewer Nigerians in the country than we thought, but 240,000 more Poles.
Project Fear III is starting to gear up after its Summer holiday. It seems the theme de jour is to be terrified EU27 citizens in panic and fleeing Britain pre-Brexit. Ahem. The BBC, Sky News and Channel 4, and any other MSM zombies that can't tell their arses from elbows, actually have no evidence for this at all - it's like them reporting that the thunder and lightning is due to the sky giants fighting over a rusk. But that doesn't stop them reporting fake news these days.
There are two main reasons why more EU27 citizens are leaving the UK than arriving right now. One is the pound's very low exchange rate. You can draw a graph that almost exactly correlates EU27 inwards immigration and the £/€; back when it was €1.45, they were rushing the doors. Now it's €1.08 they're moving to fresher fields.
The other reason they're going is the same reason a Brit I knew here has gone home - the grey economy. Now that UK citizens in Europe and EU27 citizens in the UK must show how they get their income, a few thousands or tens of thousands who have slipped under the tax net, or who make or supplement their incomes with illegal work including prostitution are being exposed to the extent that they're packing it in and going home. Good.
And has the NHS collapsed like they said it would? Has it horsefeathers. Here's why -
3 comments:
Project fear - could it get any more obvious/ludicrous? They were reporting on potential shortages of black bin bags and the possibility of garbage being stored in car parks due to the lack of recycling/disposal facilities post-no-deal-Brexit on alBeeb last night......
FFS this is getting to be beyond a joke but at least their fake paranoia is showing them up (the BBC et al) as abject morons for imagining that what they portray has any meaningful affect on people with two brain cells to rub together. The net effect is, imho, to create an even greater 'the King has no clothes' approach to the subject. The blinkers are rapidly falling off even the most ardent supporters of remain and this strident reporting of 'disaster-no-matter-where-you-look' approach is seriously counter-productive.
And then we get the the BBCs Charter (again) where the so-called 'balanced reporting' (lack of) is exposed by ZERO articles on how the UK will benefit from a no-deal exit. Come on BBC.... just ONE article maybe????
If anyone ever wanted proof of media reporting corruption they need only look to our National outlet where the examples are legion and criminal.
It's past time these corrupt fuckers were brought down.
The only time this sort of drivel could have worked was before the 2016 Referendum. If it didn't work then; when it had to, then it isn't going to work on any subsequent iterations. Indeed, if anything it achieves precisely the opposite effect, Now, we just laugh at it.
The only ones who will fall for this rot are besotted remoaners, or the truly gullible - so that's JPM on both counts then.
The Real Project Fear is that the general populace will find life after Brexit more congenial and the social standing of the EU troughers and supporters will plummet. And what are the media going to fill up their bandwidth with?
