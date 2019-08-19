Hammond beware; leaking ex-ministers should be jailed

During the remainiacs' long campaign of sabotage and attrition from inside government against Brexit, they made full use of an often willing and compliant civil service in creating material to support their Project Fear narrative. Such, we suspect, was the Yellowhammer file, a document that has Hammond's Treasury all over it. Yellowhammer was a scare too far. Sunday's papers reported that even civil service hearts weren't really in it, so absurd and far-fetched were some of the inventions. The May-sanctioned semi-official leakers from Cabinet clearly decided at the time that the thing was just too ludicrous to be credibly leaked.
And so Mr Hammond, it seems, was left with this unused carefully constructed work of semi-fiction. All that creative energy to no end. Until it seems the last few days, when a copy was mysteriously left in a Whitehall pub used by journalists. Mr Hammond has denied that he was responsible, and we must believe him.
However, if Mr Hammond should ever be tempted to leak any other cabinet documents, or material that he is bound both by his privy-council oath and the Official Secrets Act not to disclose, he should be aware that this is not a government inclined to forgiveness, and any such actions could leave him banged up in Belmarsh.
If the UK does leave with no proper arrangements, and the warnings in the report turn out to be true, and as was indicated, people die as a result of say, medicine shortages, then what should be done with the ministers, who not only ignored the best advice available, but who also concealed it?
I suppose if JPM did not previously exist that Raedwald might well have made him up?
@Cheerful
I take it you mean Hammond?
Perhaps we should also nominate someone to blame in the event of Berkshire being invaded by small green aliens dressed in pink taffeta tutus ...
Aye, engineers warned about the 737 Max.
They were blithely dismissed too.
@ JPM
Based on the Remainer tantrums to date every death, every stubbed toe, every traffic accident will be blamed on Brexit. Just as the supposed jump in hate crimes after the Referendum turned out to be a Remainer confection.
People will die after Brexit but through old age and accident as normal.
@JPM As much as I don't like to "feed the trolls" on these forums, I felt I should re-assure you on the one subject I can speak with some confidence on; namely medicine. I do this in case you, or your loved ones, may be dependent on the supply chain.
I work for one of the top global "Big" (if you must) pharma companies. We, and others in our industry, began preparing for Brexit around 6 months after the referendum. We have always based preparations on "No deal" - worst-case scenario (in some people's view) and were ready for it to happen by the summer of 2017.
Brexit - to the wider world - is not seen as very important (certainly in the pharma-world). We have it currently 8th on our list of global "issues".
So anyway, please stop talking about "medicine shortages", they just are not going to happen. Or at least if they do, they will be caused by specific political activity focused on inventing that problem, rather than a no deal (or nay other kind of) Brexit.
I hope this helps.
treason
/ˈtriːz(ə)n/
noun
the crime of betraying one's country, especially by attempting to kill or overthrow the sovereign or government.
Is this not still a crime of which Hammond, Grieve, Clarke, Letwin and Bercow look bang-to-rights guilty?
Nice one IcyPurplepants a little bit of truth is very refreshing.
****************
@ r_writes esq. 07:55
That thought went through my mind a while back. He fills the long silences but I wish he'd change the fecking record it gets damn tedious.
The only people today killing, and attempting to kill, and threatening to kill, members of our sovereign, democratically-elected Parliament are those on the Right, Douglas, so it is they who commit what any reasonable person would call treason, and no one else.
And DJ, less of the silly Straw Men eh?
IPP thank you, but my example was a mere "for instance" among the many conceivable difficulties.
@ JPM
"And DJ, less of the silly Straw Men eh?"
If you don't like it don't start it.
@ 09:13
Oh FFS YOU troll prat JPM
Andrew Douglas gave a copy paste which contained ALL the definitions and you in your usual predictable boring way seized on the ONE which was inappropriate.
What about OVERTHROW, I think that fits bercow who does not seem to know what impartial means....
" John Bercow has met MPs determined to stop Britain crashing out of EU
Just last week Mr Bercow said he would halt any attempts to suspend parliament
He vowed to personally challenge Mr Johnson if he tried to push no deal through"
We’ve already had more than once long queues at Dover well before the Brexit referendum thanks to our French “friends”, we’ve even had temporary medicine shortages and I expect some favourite foods have even been in short supply from time to time.
However, all these issues pale into insignificance compared to our country regaining its freedom and our retaining the right to elect and remove those who govern us.
The WA treaty “negotiated” by Mrs. May, a remainer, was not leaving - we would have accepted EU laws, budgets, taxes, fines and policies (trade, energy, environment, foreign, immigration etc) but without representation or veto and with no lawful means of exit – a Treaty described by Mr. Verhofstadt’s staff as reducing the UK to EU colony status.
It was such a good deal for the EU that they are not prepared to make any changes whilst they still believe there is a chance that Parliament can effect a coup against the people of this country and stop Brexit.
A treaty where Mr. Macron described the UK position thus :
“The UK will be trapped in a customs union after Brexit unless Downing Street offers European fishermen full access to British waters during the coming trade negotiations.”
So either we leave on WTO terms (as remainers described the position during the referendum) or we remain in the EU either as a full member, including joining the Euro, Schengen and the EU army or as a colony of the EU.
The world is watching us to see if we are still a democracy and will implement the result of the referendum given to us by Parliament.
