Democracy Trumps Courts

Democracy, in its traditional sense, is a fragile construct.It is extremely vulnerable to the idea that one’s own values are so obviously urgent and right that the means by which one gets them adopted don’t matter. That is one reason why it exists in only a minority of states. Even in those states it is of relatively recent origin and its basic premises are under challenge by the advocates of various value-based systems. One of these is a system of law-based decision making which would entrench a broad range of liberal principles as the constitutional basis of the state. Democratic choice would be impotent to remove or limit them without the authority of courts of law.
Now, this is a model in which many lawyers ardently believe. The essential objection to it is that it is conceptually no different from the claim of communism, fascism, monarchism, Catholicism, Islamism and all the other great isms that have historically claimed a monopoly of legitimate political discourse on the ground that its advocates considered themselves to be obviously right. But other models are possible. One can believe in rights without wanting to remove them from the democratic arena by placing them under the exclusive jurisdiction of a priestly caste of judges. One can believe that one’s fellow citizens ought to choose liberal values without wanting to impose them.This recourse to private law is in many cases an attempt by those who do not enjoy democratic support for their viewpoint to seek to bludgeon, compel and coerce a majority whom they cannot outvote into giving them their own way. As such, this use of our courts and judges is a clear abuse of process in an advanced democracy. It is open only to the very wealthy, and if it succeeds it unbalances our democratic equilibrium. Remember that Mrs Miller only has one vote, and it is worth exactly the same as your vote or my vote, however wealthy and well-connected she may be.
Sumption also examines in depth the relationship between law and democracy in the area of, for nations that have one, the constitution. Spoiler alert: he is opposed for very clear reasons to the adoption of a written constitution for Britain, and I'll tackle this in a future post.
And as that arsewipe Bercow must learn, an anti-democratic and Rogue Parliament and a bent Speaker hiding from the ballot box and the electors behind the walls of Westminster must also be brought to heel by the votes of the people.
6 comments:
Something that Brexit purists might like to ponder.
Um, surely it is the Brexiteers that have to date been the very model of strength in their support of democracy? The democratic mandate conferred by the Referendum must surely be honoured?
We have a government committed to democratic outcomes and legality. We have a clear majority (64% at the latest polls) in the country who want to see Brexit concluded. We are desperate for a General Election to reform an anti-democratic Parliament and Speaker. I would say that Brexiteers have been outstanding in their support of democracy.
So what's the difference between a brexiteer and a brexit purist? If you mean the latter are for no deal and the former for well, as treason herself said 108 times " no deal is better than a bad deal".
What is currently on the table is a VERY bad deal, so much so that even remainers were rejecting it. What evidence do we have that it will get better. Haven't they so far simply refused to change anything?
No deal was the default until the parliament who were elected on the promise of delivering a brexit suddenly decided that "leave the european union" means leave with a deal.
If the constitution has ONE overarching principle, it is that no parliament can bind its successor. This parliament is trying to do precisely that.
The British people have had the power to control "those who believe they are (a) right and (b) born to rule since universal suffrage was completed when women got the right to vote. But they've never really exercised it. (Although the Atlee and Thatcher elections were an attempt).
I doubt that they'll exercise it at the next General Election, even after the appalling behaviour of the losing Establishment Remainers. The two main parties both have a vested interest in making the General Election all about austerity/the ending of austerity; the NHS and climate change, helped by their pals in the media. They aren't going to want to discuss the Establishment's campaign to overturn a democratic vote or the BRINO which will have been forced on us by a Remainer Parliament. They certainly won't want to talk about Constitutional change.
It will be "move along, nothing to see here" and back to politics-as-usual. Most of the sheeple, who are sick to death of politics, will be bribed with their own money again and comply; many won't bother to vote since it's pointless and the 12% or thereabouts who really care about Sovereignty, democracy and the disgraceful distortion of our Constitution by the Remainers do not have the numbers or the power to change anything.
I will vote for the Brexit Party in the next General Election and thereafter I shan't bother voting again. The old saying is correct "if voting changed anything, they'd ban it."
For me, the devil is in the FixedTerm Parliament Act, this BROKE our written constitution.
It is precisely this kind of act which needs the oversight of direct democracy. Scrutiny by 50 million people has to be much more than mob rule and also has to be more than the sum of output from a closed shop like the legal profession.
DeeDee99 @ 08:07 : "...I shan't bother voting again…”
But this is just what the anti-democratic establishment want! You must keep voting for the party that most represents your wishes even if in your constituency it appears a wasted vote.
For me, the other measure I can take is to refuse to buy goods from anyone of whom I do not approve.
I have not bought any French agricultural products since 1990 when French farmers set fire to one truckload of live British sheep, killing 219 of them as well as poisoning, slitting throats and dousing others with insecticide.
Now I would not buy a German car after the disgraceful diesel emissions testing fraud and I certainly will not be buying any products from Southern Ireland.
