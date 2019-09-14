Cameron and the Referendum

"I remember exactly how I decided to call the Referendum. Giles and Penny were coming up for a kitchen supper, and Sam had a spag bol on the go. I had cued-up a whole box set of the West Wing, fluffed the sofa cushions and had ordered up three bottles of Rioja, which were nicely chambré.
Then the internal phone went, It was Oliver from the private office. I had sneaked away early (as I often used to do) using my usual trick of leaving an old suit coat on the back of my chair - a trick I learned at Eton to make me appear a girly swot when I was really listening to the Smiths on my Walkman behind Wankies. Oliver had discovered I hadn't done my red boxes again. Boring! In fact I had been looking at brochures for houses to rent for the Summer in Rock. I couldn't wait for the annual hols in Cornwall - miles better than all this politics and government and stuff!
Oliver said I had to make a decision on the EEC thing. Well, if there's one thing I learned from Mrs T it was never to get serious about anything to do with that Brussels lot. Just leave them be, sign anything they sent and pay the money - that way the hols wouldn't be interrupted by pesky phone calls from blokes with funny foreign accents! So I told Oliver to bring the file up and I'd break off my evening to give it full consideration.
It was HUGE. I couldn't read all that! I had a rule that if anything took more than three minutes to read I'd just pretend I'd read it. Well, this was no different. I turned straight to the signature and decision sheet. There were two options, one of which had to be crossed out. I reached into my pocket and called out to the kitchen
'Sam! Heads or tails?'
'Tails' she said - brave girl!
'Right then! Referendum it is!'
'What?'
'Nothing'.
I gave the file back to Oliver in the morning looking a bit haggard, as though I'd been up all night reading. In fact we watched an entire series of the West Wing and drank all three bottles of wine and Giles and Penny didn't leave until 1am!"
7 comments:
surely "not quite whimsy"? :-)
Poor DC has a book to flog, a book that will tank. What agent/publisher in their right mind would advise poor David C to release now?
David and George lied. And lied and lied and lied. If anyone here was a BBC message board dweller you may have seen I praised David and George as the new 'great white hope', long before DC was a leadership challenger. I believed they - the new, young hopefuls - would restore what was, take back the party from liberal wets and become the heir to Saint Margaret. How wrong I was.
Cameron, Clegg, May and most of the current mob are not even centre left: they are further left than Callaghan in the late 70s. Roderick James Nugent Stewart new BBC luvvie says he won't stand against Boris but wants to bring the party back to the centre...he means of course from the right but it is still so far to the left and that's where they all want to keep it, even Boris.
Fuck em.Massive MASSIVE realignment needed.
Raedwald, if you are channelling Wodehouse here, stoppit!
Better to channel Frank Richards, if anyone.
Cameron as Harry Wharton, Gove as Herbert Vernon-Smith etc.etc.
His referendum was just a silly General Election gimmick, aimed at the same people as Johnson's prorogation stunt is.
Even he's giving up on this idea of the pretty disembowelment, the neat plane crash, the tidy chemical works explosion and the clean brexit though.
The funny thing is, by calling the Referendum he thought he'd get rid of Nigel Farage and UKIP and keep us in the EU.
Instead he got 17.4 million voters effectively supporting them and who will now destroy the CON Party if they don't take us out.
I'm interested in Cameron's book. Not for the content which will be as self serving as any other political memoir - but for the softness of the paper and number of the pages.
A few copies from the 99p bin in the bookshop could be cheaper than toilet paper.
@DeeDee99:
Aye, in that, he is being emulated by Johnson.
and Nigel hasn't even started yet.
The fact that Mr. Cameron feels he “lost” the “your chance to decide” referendum and then telephoned President Obama and the EU to say “sorry”, clearly shows that neither Mr. Cameron, nor Mr. Obama, nor the EU are democrats.
BTW, we can thank the BBC for their years of pro EU bias for giving Mr. Cameron and the rest of the establishment the false belief that they would win the referendum easily for if it were not for this bias Mr. Cameron would not have dared call a referendum.
As DeeDee99 reminded us yesterday :
“The old saying is correct "if voting changed anything, they'd ban it."
