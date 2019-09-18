In praise of our non-constitution

Back to Lord Sumption's Reith lectures and this:-
For quite a few years now, these calls have taken the form of proposals for a written constitution. I have been concerned in these lectures with our persistent habit of looking for legal solutions to what are really political problems. Calls for a written constitution mark the extreme point of that tendency. Theoretically, we could have a written constitution without expanding the constitutional role of the judiciary. The constitution of the French fifth republic, in its original form of 1958, came pretty close to that, but, in practise, every scheme of constitutional reform suggested for Britain in recent years has sought to limit the powers of Parliament and government and to increase those of judges.
This is not an accident. A written constitution is, by definition, a supreme source of law. It prevails over Parliamentary legislation. Any supreme law which sets out to regulate relations between the citizen and the state must necessarily put some rights beyond the reach of the elected legislature. But the power which the legislature loses under such schemes does not simply disappear, it passes to judges. Judges recognise, interpret and sometimes create constitutional rights. Judges decide when these rights may be trumped by other interests.And it really does come down to how we want our democracy to operate - with, as David Starkey explained, the People sovereign or the People ruled by a caste of lawyers, a political class alien to the masses, a political class that holds us in contempt? The question hardly needs asking.
Wellington, after Waterloo, compared his own command of the armies to a bridle made of rope - that of the French to a bridle made of stitched leather. Theirs may look more elegant, more perfectly designed but it was vulnerable. Wellington said that if his bridle broke, he simply knotted it back together and carried on. If the French leather bridle came apart, it was finished and could not be rescued. And at the Duke's hands the French bridle frequently came apart. Our non-constitution is similarly - to use the jargon of the management consultant - agile. Sumption again;
If our existing constitution was intolerable, we might have to put up with the disruption and instability involved in jettisoning it. But, in fact, it has brought us real advantages. Because it remains essentially a political and not a legal constitution, it is capable of significant incremental development without any formal process of amendment. This has enabled the British state to adapt to major changes in our national life which would have overwhelmed much more formal arrangements, the onset of industrialisation and mass democracy, the existential crises of two world wars, the creation and then loss of a worldwide empire, the rise of powerful nationalisms in Ireland, Scotland and Wales.
All of this has been accommodated politically without changing the basic constitutional framework. Take devolution, not just because we are gathered here in the capital of a politically reborn Wales, but because it is probably the outstanding modern example of the advantages of constitutional flexibility. Devolution has radically altered the internal workings of the United Kingdom, but it was achieved politically by ordinary legislation after a general election in which it was part of the successful party's manifesto.This Supreme Court case is seminal not just for the issue of the Brexit prorogation before their Lordships. Its outcome will also be a landmark in our constitutional history; either the affirmation of our unique democratic advantages, or the start of a descent into slavery under the heel of the political class and an end to the longevity and stability of our system of governance.
Interesting, I hadn't thought about a written constitution in that way, before.
...and another reason to leave the EU where (arguably) there is plenty of written constitution which is routinely ignored for political purposes. We're better off out.
The recent attempt to use Lawfare to overturn the largest democratic vote in our history is (or should be) lesson enough that the last thing we need is Constitution written by the political/Establishment class who have been indulging in the Lawfare. However, this has occurred under the existing, flexible, Constitutional settlement, and has been instigated by politicians (current and past) and aided by a rogue Speaker.
We do need Constitutional change; the days of trusting that "good chap" behaviour will be upheld and Parliamentary procedures won't be abused when it suits are now gone forever. For a start, the role of the Speaker must be revised and his powers restricted. And the House of Frauds must be fundamentally reformed.
Looking at our stock of MP's one is reminded of Farage's oft repeated gripe about UKIP and one of the reasons that he has organised the Brexit Party in the manner that he has, is the general "poor quality" of applicants. Whether what he has done is a cure, I do not know. I do know that it is not perfect, but I am willing to let him be, for now. Certainly, apart from one very glaring error, the people that he has appointed really know how to handle themselves.
Anyway, my point is that this is where the big problem is. If you employ monkeys, you get all the cruder aspects of humanity.... These people are utterly venal.
It might be useful to make it more straight forward for the executive to cast far and wide for its members, rather than just the parliament. The quality of the HOC might be poor, but nothing approaches the nadir that the "other place" has descended to... Far too many LibDums, and that is no good for anyone, as I was being reminded by Nick Ferrari just now.
Oh yes, among others, the FTPA....
.... morons.
Another useful device might be to limit the permanence that a completely useless MP can engender. I heard Nigel being far too polite to Winston Churchill's grandson the other day... Thirty-seven years of total mundanity, capped off with a little pure disloyalty. He must be well proud of that.
I am not in favour of the closed shop, but a set of qualities (rather than qualifications), might be a good basis from which to begin. Perhaps something more than hustings, but less than pure opportunism, perhaps a one year associate membership of the commons, or something of the kind. It isn't enough to just get a PPE and wing it into a sinecure!
Fascinating post Radders and to echo Mark in Mayenne above, I hadn't thought of it that way before. From this point forward I won't be able to see it any other way!
But thinking of it like this makes what is going on clear: the wannabe members of the euro-political class, masquerading as patriotic British, are just looking at how they can buy membership.
The written "constitution" they crave exists: the Lisbon so-called treaty.
I'm sure the troll(s) will tell us why this is SO much better with their usual profound grasp of law, history and human nature.
Your claim in your final paragraph implies that the ruling by the Court will be in effect, an Article of the UK Constitution once made.
Let us remind ourselves, that ANY court decision in the UK can be overturned by an Act of Parliament, with a simple majority of MPs.
That is not the case with an Article of the American, French, Russian, German, or any other Constitution of which I am aware, and so I don't think that it would meet the generally agreed definition of such.
It would just be a common law precedent like any other, and so your conclusion is groundless.
Didn't take him long!
I don't believe you really thank Mrs Miller is picking up the bill for this, though it gave me pleasure for a moment to think so. I imagine all her financial woes will be solved not made worse by this pantomime particularly if she eventually manages to stop Brexit.
Gina Miller's appeal is based on a different case from the Scottish one, and the latter is the stronger, informed voices state.
Miller claimed that the Court was entitled to rule on prorogation per se, as I understand it.
The Scottish case did not concern itself with that, but rather, with whether the Queen was, on a balance of probabilities, misinformed as to the reasons for the suspension. Johnson has perhaps not helped the Government's case by refusing to give on Oath his reasons for it.
If so, then the claim is that this would invalidate an otherwise lawful process.
I'm not commenting on the pros and cons of different sorts of constitution here, just on the relevant facts re the post.
I don't know where to start. The fact parliament can do what it likes including abolishing elections and therefore democracy, perfectly legally, is I think a rather bad aspect of not having a supreme law.
The fact our parliament could take us into a political union in 1973 and thereby gave away our delegated power to govern this country to foreign people, once again without anything to stop them, I think is a bad thing.
Lastly, what's wrong with having a constitution? The US have had one now for a couple of centuries. No single government can come along and change it with a simple majority.
Gina Miller's?
Stuart - I'd only urge you to use risk assessment methodology here.
Had we had a written constitution when the 1973 changes took us into the EEC, we would never have been able to have a Referendum and to Leave.
The *effects* of gross abuse of power by an authoritarisn government with a strong majority in parliament may be very great, but the likelihood of it happening is minuscule. When the electorate hold the real power rather than the judges, such abuses are unlikely.
On the other hand, the 'constitutional' powers of the ECtHR 'political' court in changing a 'dynamic' constitution have intruded into every nook and cranny of democratic choice - (ld Sumption again)
"This may be illustrated by the vast range of issues which the Strasbourg Court has held to be covered by Article 8. They include the legal status of illegitimate children, immigration and deportation, extradition, criminal sentencing, the recording of crime, abortion, artificial insemination, homosexuality and same sex unions, child abduction, the policing of public demonstrations, employment and social security rights, environmental and planning law, noise abatement, eviction for non-payment of rent and a great deal else besides. All of these things have been held to be encompassed in the protection of private and family life."
In risk assessment terms, the effects of each of these singly is slight, but the probability of each such change to the constitution being made is high.
This is the attritional effect on democracy of constitutional supremacy; it's not democracy, but the dictatorship of the legal caste, the political class.
Stuart 08:52
"The fact our parliament could take us into a political union in 1973 and thereby gave away our delegated power to govern this country to foreign people, once again without anything to stop them, I think is a bad thing."
What the Government of the time did was to LIE (by omission or otherwise) to the people. This has been a recurrent problem at all stages of our membership - lies, obfuscation and deceit - to fulfill a political aim.
But there is no 'law' to lying to get your way - perhaps there should be? Such a law would make those who seek to control through fear and misrepresentation think long and hard about their motives and actions.
We wouldn't be suffering at the hands of the BBC/MSM over many, many issues (cAGW, Brexit, banks etc) and Courts of Law, if they are what they claim to be, should be able to expose 'lies' easily else we can do away with them altogether.
1973 was but one occasion where LIES suited a political purpose and every political party manifesto in history only goes to prove my point.
Raedwald: "Had we had a written constitution when the 1973 changes took us into the EEC, we would never have been able to have a Referendum and to Leave. "
==
Not even if that Constitution said:
"Notwithstanding the incorporation into this Constitution of the UK's membership of the EEC, that membership shall be ended upon the vote by more than fifty percent of the electorate so to do"?
Come on.
I'm still not saying that it would necessarily suit this country, but that is obviously not a valid objection.
The problem is trust: we don’t trust our politicians any more - or any institution for that matter.
The people who come forward and propose written constitutions are the very people who govern our lives from the sidelines - Fabians, IPPR, Demos, Davos, Soros.
If it has the two words ‘Open’ and ‘Democracy’ in the title, the cynic in me tells me that it is not open or democratic (what better example than the ‘Liberal’ ‘Democrats’?)
The onward march of progressive interventionism; the charter of rights that is really a hierarchy of rights - the offended and victimhood junkies being at the top of the list; along with the slush fund lawyers who represent them.
I was all for the Sir Thomas Moore/Roper scenario, and once believed in all that ‘forest of laws that protected me’ stuff - I now find that, as far as the EU and their onside lawyers are concerned, our legal class can piss all over my cross on a piece of paper.
I like the chaos of an unwritten constitution. I find myself having more time for the robbers who steal from me than the lawyers who line up to represent them.
I also find increasingly that the best constitution lies in a fine old two worded Anglo-Saxon phrase: I use it a lot these days.
Here endeth the rant.
Starkey, Sumption and yersel Radders make a very persuasive, reasoned argument for unwritten all things being equal and all judges sworn to impartiality on pain of death but then death? - I make play, life imprisonment would do.
