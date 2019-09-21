Ten lessons for young climate activists

Don't keep turning the thermostat up when wearing just a tee shirt. We're saving the planet at that 18° setting. Put on more layers.
2. Plastics
Look for well-made clothes fashioned from linen, wool, cotton or even hemp. The other stuff - stretchy, spangly, fleecy, non-crease - is made from plastics or oil-derived synthetics. Don't keep buying new cheap throw-way stuff from Asos and suchlike - you're either serious about the planet or about Instagram. And learn to darn your socks and sew buttons - if your grandfather can do it so can you
3. Lights
When you leave a room, turn the light off. When you leave a room unoccupied for any length of time, turn the radiator off or down to the lowest setting. Don't leave stuff on 'standby'. Dont leave chargers on all the time.
4. Shoes
Cheap glued Chinese and Asian shoes and trainers made from plastics, synthetic rubbers and oil-derived fabrics that last only a few months are killing the planet and choking landfill. Invest in well-made long-lasting footwear from UK makers - leather for preference.
5. Coffee
We know you don't like Starbucks any more, but Costa and the fake-brand 'artisan' chains owned by big-name global corporates are just as bad. Make your coffee at home, take a thermos and donate £9 a day to a climate change charity instead
6. Reuse and recycle
This doesn't mean just chucking stuff into the right bin but not chucking stuff away at all. Why does everything have to be new? What's wrong with your old phone that we need to poison the world with rare-earth cyanides and enslave children in Asian factories just so you can have a new one every year?
7. Walk and take the bus
Your parents are not free Uber. Maybe if you didn't keep treating them like it they wouldn't need that huge SUV in the drive. Walk. Take the bus. Lose a few pounds.
8. Help with the vegetable patch
A little help tilling and weeding the veg patch wouldn't come amiss. You're missing just how much growing our own French beans for the freezer saves the planet. And ditch avocados. Where do you imagine they come from? Somerset? Learn to love courgettes.
9. Forget Festivals
Don't even think about Glastonbury. It's not the fact that you throw away 80,000 plastic tents each year and create 5,000 tonnes of unrecyclable landfill waste but your travel carbon costs are killing the planet - fan travel costs make up 80% - 90% and performer travel costs the balance. And we're talking 10,000 tonnes of CO2 in total for Glasto.
10. Copy your grandparents
Remember, your grandparents were saving the planet long before you were born. Brewing their own beer, making and mending their own clothes, keeping hens, growing food, making jam and cycling and trips in their old 2CV. You may be surprised that they regard you as an insufferable self-absorbed eco-lout trashing finite resources who talks the talk but doesn't walk the walk.
|Avocados are not grown here
7 comments:
VERY good post. Sadly I think your reading demographic already do most of this, and those that should won't be reading it.
Ah well, at least this didn't use paper and ink.
That is nowhere near whimsey Raedwald.
These ignorant watermelons are a dangerous negative force, if any of us ever thought that video's or video games were an unhealthy influence on kids in the 90's and 00's, we never imagined what could be coming down the line in the form of Thunberg's parents and other delinquents.
Yes, that's fair advice for everyone, not just for the "concerned", Raedwald.
I still have a leather numo jacket that I acquired in South Africa 40 years ago. They were issued to miners returning to the surface and a probable 30 degree temperature drop. It is bullet proof suede, a leather version of a donkey jacket. Funny that high vis replaced the donkey jacket, you don’t see them on the high street these days. I had a donkey jacket as well for digging in the garden and cycling but it wore out.
As a Somerset resident I can confirm that there are no avocados here. I did find a hidden base of climate extinction in Glastonbury, so no surprise there then.
I do like modern fabrics in the right place. Does anyone remember walking in old fashioned unbreathable waterproof coats? You got soaked. Similarly a modern pair of waders means that I can spend a day in a river up to my waist and come out warm and dry. The fact there are no salmon to catch is as good a warning as anything else that things are not well. Whether it is climate change, or over exploitation and the poisoning of rivers and lochs with under regulated salmon farming something is amiss.
The problem with the whole climate strike movement is that it is fuelled by emotion, very few people are looking at the money behind this. If you look at the amount of money that will be spent, or wasted, on green technology it is mind boggling. There are multimillionaires who have been created by govt subsidies on wind farms.
Charles - I'm with you. I've still got my indestructable Guy Cotten Rosbras wet weather gear and am still using a synthetic fleece that was old when I was wearing it to antifoul when listening live to Prince William's wedding on the radio. And of course we need wellies. It's longevity really rather than a strict rule on materials I think.
We grow our own too, but end up giving much of it away. I have got fed up with some of it, notably French beans and courgettes, with which you get particularly swamped.
Mange tout, sugar snap peas, broccoli and ordinary runner beans picked very young are more lasting in interest to the palate, we find, and you can spread the cropping quite easily.
My favourites are the beans though, left to mature into plump seeds, which make fantastic chilli and will store dry.
Recently read, but bears repeating.......
Hard times create strong men.
Strong men create good times.
Good times create weak men
and, weak men create hard times.
Post a Comment