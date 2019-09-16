Rogue Parliament - Rogue Speaker

Yet over the weekend another poll appeared that confirmed once more that our MPs are utterly mistaken in their high opinion of themselves. The ComRes poll for the Express hasn't at time of writing appeared on the ComRes site so I must rely on the paper's published excerpts.
- 73% of Remain voters think Parliament is in desperate need of reformOne MP in Parliament thinks he is even more special than anyone else - the vile and meretricious Speaker Bercow, the sanctimonious dwarf who has, more than any other MP, trashed our democratic nexus. He is defending nothing but his own tattered reputation, standing for nothing greater than his personal notoriety, committed to nothing but his own egoistic fantasies. And the British public are united in their view of his disastrous time in the chair - he has helped destroy confidence in Parliament.
- 85% of Leave voters think Parliament is in desperate need of reform
- 73% of all voters think Parliament does not attract the brightest and the best
My hope is that our only saving grace is the venality, cupidity and self-interest of MPs themselves. Faced with this crisis of confidence, they will agree to sacrifice the Lords to save themselves. It may be too little too late. Janet Daley writes in the Telegraph -
... even if the Leave case wins through, the damage that has been done to British political life is horrendous. We seem to have imported two of the worst features of the American tradition. First there is gridlock. In the US this occurs when one party has the presidency and the other controls Congress, thus making government inoperable. This should not be possible in the British system since the executive is comprised of the majority, or a functioning minority, in parliament. But the Speaker and Continuity Remain have found a way to abolish the principle of democratic consent which once accepted this arrangement.My own view is that the system, the configuration, is robust. It has been corrupted by a Rogue Parliament and a Rogue Speaker, a man who should never in a million years have been elevated to the chair. I just hope we can cull them, throw them from the place, eject them and reclaim OUR Parliament and OUR democracy free from these vulgar weasels.
Then there is the US predilection for a losing side to try to sue its way to victory with continuous vexatious litigation. This is alien not only to our customs but to our national understanding of the role of politics and the function of the law.
|An excellent graphic from the Daily Express
13 comments:
There does not seem to be anything that bloke does that doesn't in some way undermine his own sinecure?
In short, a product of north-west London that is not much different to Jihadi John in his ardour to undermine everything unique.
.... and what is the betting that the replacement is the worst possible choice from 650 deviants with room temperature iq's...?
Someone like Harriet Harperson, whose revolting son I was subjected to last night, lefty bile oozing from the contraption in the corner.
NB: I caught an interview between Brendan O'Neill and David Starkey, and apart from Starkey's foul mouth, it was thoroughly worthwhile listening to his excoriation of the current Mr. Speaker.
Bercow may be British (2nd generation) but he isn't English. He has no understanding let alone respect for the way our Parliament developed over the centuries.
I hope Raedwald will forgive me adding a link, but this interview between Brendan O'Neill of Spiked! and David Starkey on Brexit/Parliament/the Constitution is well worth listening to.
https://www.spiked-online.com/podcast-episode/theres-a-word-for-what-the-political-elite-is-doing-treason/
David Starkey on the Brendan O'Neill show is worth a listen on this subject: https://thebrendanoneillshow.podbean.com/e/david-starkey-the-elite-is-guilty-of-treason/
The Poison Dwarf and the Remainer Rats aren't afraid of we the People and that's the problem that must be addressed.
If it was my decision, I'd hang a few of them. But in the real world, Prime Minister Johnson needs to come up with a plan to ensure the ring leaders at least, are punished. Expelling some of the treacherous rats from the Conservative party is a step in the right direction but he needs to go much further. They all seem to love power and money so depriving them of both must form a part of the punishment.
The System is not robust. A well designed System would be so arranged that it cannot be corrupted. The useful service that Bercow has performed is to make it crystal clear that the idea of Parliamentary Sovereignty has passed its sell-by date. The processes set in motion by the Great Reform Act now demand that, in the UK, the People are Sovereign and Parliament is their servant. A first step in that direction must end Mr Speaker's sovereign powers in the Commons.
@decnine: I don't know of any democracy that is more sound than ours. Given the right amount of treachery any democracy can be traduced or hollowed out. There is no doubt that the speaker has undermined 200 years of democratic convention, and then hoisted himself up to his full 5' and said, what a good boy am I... to which we all replied... NO YOU HAVEN'T, FUCK RIGHT OFF!
The significant difference between the USA and its forerunner the UK, from the European model is that the former are based on Magna Carta, which limits the Kings power to that which he can enforce. He has to persuade parliament that what he wants, should be granted.
The European systems, usually following civil unrest, developed codified systems. Such systems make slaves of every common man.
Is it any wonder that we voted to leave that imposition, that which we were never consulted on?
The speaker has misunderstood the difference between parliamentary sovereignty and political sovereignty. The first is derived from the crown, the second from the fact that the commons depends on our votes in order to take office.
As Starkey says, his abandonment of preceding convention should (if there is any justice) lead to a motion to strike down his 10 years as inconsequential to that convention. Anything he said should be struck down and treated as having never happened.
If you had a poll asking if all speed limits should be removed from motorways, or whether councils should be abolished, then you'd probably get a sizeable majority too.
It's why referendums, without a proper constitutional framework, in a country like this are a silly idea.
Switzerland understand this, and have a proper system for them.
@Cheerless:
On the contrary, so many motorists have been battered into the idea that they are evil, that I suspect the reverse would be the case... e.g. the speed limits are not regressive enough. And as for councils, when we regain control of our nation (once again), I would like to see the county councils restored to their rightful place as important components of the British Constitution.
The Swiss only understood the concept of direct democracy, following years of conflict between the counties (cantons), but instead of abolishing them as traitor heath did, they enhanced their individual power by recognising that the citizens are sovereign. Power should NEVER be too remote from the people that it wishes to have power over... We know about power and its abilities.
Practice vs Theory.
How much of Parliamentary corruption is 'by design'? Bercow can only influence Politicians, he cannot make them do the things he infers they should so as bad as he is the Politicians themselves are worse for 'using' his suggestions when they could, quite clearly, ignore them.
As for a Swiss-type system I suggest that had they offered the same referendum to their people they wouldn't be arsing around delaying the application of a LEAVE vote the way the Remainers have been allowed to.
You're wrong on this one Radders. If the system or configuration is "robust" then it should be incorruptible, but it isn't. It very clearly isn't, and with lawyers getting in on the act we are on a very slippery slope if we allow the judiciary to have the final word.
@Cheerful,
There is nothing "silly" about a referendum in this country. The referendum was held for a specific purpose and the requisite legislation was put in place together with the solemn promise to respect the outcome.
There is no need to rehash the grotesque petulance when the peasantry didn't do what they were told.
A fifty-two to forty-eight result cannot change the Swiss, nor any other country's constitution of which I am aware.
European Union membership is generally constitutional for the other twenty-seven members.
The Swiss also feature age-weighted voting, for permanent changes which will affect the young the longest.
EU membership was NEVER constitutional for the UK - it was a trade and joint customs agreement. Our absence of a written constitution actually prevented the traitors from selling our nation's birthright - a fact that many citizens of EU27 countries are only now coming to realise. No UK Parliament can EVER bind its successor.
I expect we can have another referendum in 20 years or so to see if there's a majority to join the EU then, Cheesy .... oh no, I forgot - you don't want any more referendums, do you?
