++++++BREAKING - SEE THE BLOGROLL++++++++

Within the last hour Dominic Cummings has posted a new blog entry - it should be right on the top of the blogroll in the RH column.
This is possibly the most important blog entry you will ever read - please do so!
Every one of us - Kipper, BXP or Tory must pull together. The future of our nation is at stake -
If Boris doesn’t get a majority, then Corbyn will take control of No. 10 on Friday 13th in alliance with Sturgeon plus the Liberal Democrats. And if this Corbyn-Sturgeon alliance takes control, their official policy is to give millions of EU citizens the vote in the second referendum. They don’t plan to lose again and they’ve literally written into their manifesto that they will cheat the second referendum — apart from giving millions of foreign citizens the vote, they will rig the question so the ‘choice’ is effectively ‘Remain or Remain’, they will cheat the rules, they will do anything, supported by the likes of Goldman Sachs writing the cheques like they did in 2016, to ensure Remain win.
8 comments:
If you want my vote, the price is what it has always been, no EU law or Court has standing in the UK.
I dont see a difference between Boris signing the UK up to EU law in perpetuity and Corbyn doing it
If the Conservatives want people to vote for them, why did they parachute in to the Northern constituency where I live a woman who lives hundreds of miles away ? She has probably never been anywhere near this town, she will have a strong southern posh accent, and nobody will vote for her.
The Brexit party candidate comes from nearby.
Boris has been here. Somebody should have told him. Perhaps he didn't meet any local Tories.
Don Cox
Have you tried leaving these comments on Dominic's blog post?
Project terror!
Vote tory or the bogeyman will get you.
OK done.
Don Cox
Has his boss reciprocated for Nigel Farage's generous act yet?
..... Well if he wants to enthuse those groups, he might consider a gesture.
However, the mere mention of UKIP suggests to me that his boss is worried about his relatively scant majority, and the Brexit Party is not standing there, only the rudderless UKIP.
Ah, so it's all a Jewish conspiracy, says Cummings.
Interesting.
