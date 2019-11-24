The best laid plans ..

Well, I was expecting now to do a piece on the Conservative manifesto, but I'm afraid the party has rather cocked it up. Not only was the live video feed lousy and broken, but nowhere is there a link to the .pdf manifesto and costings supplement. I was also sort of expecting, as a party member, an email with a link to the document, but no such luck.
I shall have to write to that nice Mr Cleverly, who as Chairman is responsible for the housekeeping, I expect.
Update
Not just me, then. The Chief Political Correspondent and Assistant Editor, Daily Telegraph, Chairman of the Lobby, tweets
Perhaps, like their policy platform, they're waiting for the Brexit Party to do it for them :)
Try this:
https://assets-global.website-files.com/5da42e2cae7ebd3f8bde353c/5dda924905da587992a064ba_Conservative%202019%20Manifesto.pdf
Yeah thanks got it anyway but the moment has passed.
If the delay was deliberate, it was a lousy idea. Press teams waiting on standby with deadlines to meet now angry and unfriendly
If it was poor organisation, Cleverly needs to pull his socks up.
I'll post in the morning when I'm more composed. There's some good stuff in here .....
Farage stole a lead on the production of manifestos - he reminded people that such documents are simply ideas, not promises or guarantees and a LOT of people will be taken in by the deception once again. Time will tell but I could confidently put a tenner on at least 50% of the stated policies not ever being implemented for one reason or another or watered down or subsequently discovered to already have been done (however vicariously it's done).
However TBP issued a contract with the aim of guaranteeing the content and introduction of the policies therein. There is a lot of credibility in following through with promises and no manifesto I've ever read before or to-date has ever resulted in the application of the content.
If Boris (or any other main stream party) released a CONTRACT they might receive a bit more credibility.
Manifestos? Apart from the specious, ruinous and fabricated garbage many of them have already displayed they are certainly not worth the paper they're written on.
