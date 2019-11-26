Manifesto - Reform

And reform has not been neglected in the Conservative manifesto -
The failure of Parliament to deliver Brexit – the way so many MPs have devoted themselves to thwarting the democratic decision of the British people in the 2016 referendum – has opened up a destabilising and potentially extremely damaging rift between politicians and people. If the Brexit chaos continues, with a second referendum and a second Scottish referendum too, they will lose faith even further. It is only by getting Brexit done that we can start the necessary task of restoring public trust in government and politics:The repeal of s.40 and the scrapping of the second stage of Leveson will enrage the Luvvies and Slebs behind 'Hacked Off' - and with luck their cosy private regulator 'Impress' funded by Max Mosley will now wither on the vine. That alone will be reason to open the champagne.
- We will get rid of the Fixed Term Parliaments Act – it has led to paralysis at a time the country needed decisive action.
- We will ensure we have updated and equal Parliamentary boundaries, making sure that every vote counts the same – a cornerstone of democracy.
- We will continue to support the First Past the Post system of voting, as it allows voters to kick out politicians who don’t deliver, both locally and nationally.
- We will protect the integrity of our democracy, by introducing identification to vote at polling stations, stopping postal vote harvesting and measures to prevent any foreign interference in elections.
- We will make it easier for British expats to vote in Parliamentary elections, and get rid of the arbitrary 15-year limit on their voting rights.
- We will maintain the voting age at 18 – the age at which one gains full citizenship rights.
- We will ensure that no one is put off from engaging in politics or standing in an election by threats, harassment or abuse, whether in person or online.
- We will champion freedom of expression and tolerance, both in the UK and overseas.
- To support free speech, we will repeal section 40 of the Crime and Courts Act 2014, which seeks to coerce the press. We will not proceed with the second stage of the Leveson Inquiry.
- We will ensure redundancy payments can be clawed back when high-paid public servants move between jobs.
- We will improve the use of data, data science and evidence in the process of government.
The commitment to protect those engaging in politics in 'real life' or online from threats, harassment or abuse has become necessary - not only the thugs of Antifa and Momentum like the boot boys of the SA, with those who have notes excusing them from PE doing their bullying from the keyboard, but the likes of Yaxley-Lemon on the other side. Like the ends of a horsehoe, they are closer to each other than to the rest of us. This would take care and finesse to get right, and I'm sure every one of you would monitor progress closely.
All in all, an excellent slate of manifesto commitments. Again, I commend them to you.
We will maintain the voting age at 18 – the age at which one gains full citizenship rights and responsibilities.
Fixed that for him.
I am guessing that from that list, only maintenance of the FPTP system will be attended to, after all nothing, the MP's "special" subject, is quite easy to stick to, although even some MP's find that difficult.
If you want to introduce real churn, you need to ensure that a person does not manage to wrangle more than two terms in any one constituency, and that is the only way under this voting system to ensure that the most number of votes actually count. I would attend to the overuse and invitation to cheat that the postal vote system potentially introduces.
Regardless, if a governor really wanted to ensure that there was more people power, more democracy, they would not be frightened of introducing a greater degree of citizen triggered binding direct democracy, as the Brexit Party is contractually obliged to deliver…. (some hope).
Of course if you really want to hold the people to ransom, just maintain the House of Lords, as the Tory manifesto does.
I do agree with you on the subject of a written constitution, the idea is repellant, I am only interested in what I can't do or say. Any attention in that arena should be directed at over reaching lawyers, they are the crowd whose power needs to be trimmed.
"We will continue to support the First Past the Post system of voting, as it allows voters to kick out politicians who don’t deliver, both locally and nationally."
Should read: "We will continue to support the FPTP system of voting as it means only a small and manageable number of voters will affect the outcome which makes campaigning so much easier. And it allows us to threaten and bully the electorate into voting for us because of with fear of the opposition.... rather than coming up with sensible policies and making a positive case for voting."
Putting the CONservative Party in charge of political reform is laughable: they will only ever "reform" in their own interests.
So under the CONs, the corrupt system of patronage and the House of Frauds will be unchanged.
Mustn't do anything which might actually result in meaningful reform.
If only the real reasons for all those proposals were stated.
E.g. "We will retain FPTP because it allows an elected dictatorship with as little as 25% of the vote at times"
"We will repeal the FTPA because that will allow us to call an election whenever the people are divided over a single contentious issue to our advantage, or whenever the Opposition suffer a particular difficulty"
I agree that a written constitution is as likely to have unintended consequences as intended ones. But I also believe there is an opportunity here... produce a Democracy Code, a summary of relevant Acts and traditions. Like the Highway Code, not legally binding but accepted as good practice.
Teach the Democracy Code in schools, give each 18 year old their own copy on their birthday as a mark of citizenship. Recognise that democracy is good practice, and provide a foundation for debate about making changes to laws etc. summarised within it.
DJ +1
