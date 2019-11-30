However, this blog is a US service and this site uses cookies from Google to deliver its services and analyze traffic. Your IP address and user-agent are shared with Google along with performance and security metrics to ensure quality of service, generate usage statistics, and to detect and address abuse.
Saturday, 30 November 2019
BrexitCorp™ will deliver victory for Corbyn
This -
Sorry, but there's no polite way to say this. The Brexit party is set to deliver Corbyn an election victory and destroy Brexit. It's the same in a whole mass of Leave seats.
Can you show me any MRP polls that put TBP ahead of the Conservatives in any of these seats?
It's pure Farage vanity and childish conceit and it will destroy Brexit.
7 comments:
From what I've seen following most of the polls via Matthew Goodwin (@GoodwinMJ), listening to more political podcasts and reading more political commentary from all sides than is healthy, its not certain TBP vote will go to the Tories.
If anything in some seats it might be better for Tories to stand down.
What a strange world it is when those who want to leave the EU all lemming like suddenly decide to vote for something different, something that is not leaving the EU, at least not without total belief in the elegant words of one of the nation's most infamous liars.
Nowt queer as folk.
Well if this does come to pass I doubt most will blame Farage; most would blame the real reason: Conservative Party hubris.
Raedwald, can I suggest you write to BoJo and Cummings and ask them to stand down in these seats. Expalin it's for the good of Brexit etc or course, although that will get short shrift as they don't give a monkies.
Bruges Group have good news:
https://twitter.com/BrugesGroup/status/1200859740345184257
"And now for the best news of the evening; Dominic Grieve is on track to lose his seat in Beaconsfield to Conservative Brexiteer Joy Morrissey."
You see, that is making sure a pro Brexit member wins. Why should TBP stand down where a Conservative Remain supporter is standing?
Spam Ows - I will gladly plead with my party to stand down in any seats in which TBP is ahead of the Conservatives in the MRP polls - but which are they? Are there any?
Raed, are you assuming Tory voters would turn to Labour or Lib Dems rather than TBP if a choice had to be made?
And this is all predicted on such polls being truly representative of the potential results. I've seen far too many polls that don't even include TBP as contenders....
The useless tories are finding out that some people won't be fooled again.
I suspect that many TBP voters would rather abstain or spoil their ballots rather than vote for the lying, cheating tories who think that conservatives are their personal fools.
Post a Comment