2019 EP elections - SMASHED

The Brexit Party's party on Friday in Parliament Square is a fitting tribute to itself. It was there to be used when electors needed most to use it, as UKIP had been in the past. The result drove deranged Remainers into frenzies of idiocy; AliGob foamed, PTSD Adonis chewed carpets and 'Howler' Grayling went into Twitter meltdown.
SMASHED
27th May 2019
Well, you can read the news as well as I can. Just 3 MEPs for the Conservatives, but including Dan Hannan. I must say 9% of the vote was better than I was expecting - if May hadn't announced her resignation, I'm convinced we would have got no more than 6% and no seats. More good news in PTSD Adonis having been disappointed, but that's thin cheer.
For most people of course TBP's success is the single story. Nothing can detract from 28 seats - possibly 29 when the last two areas declare. If the party had been around a month or two longer I suspect they would have taken even more votes from both Labour and the Conservatives.
And of course the LibDems, the Remain party, with some 2/3rds of the Brexit Party votes, will also now move to consolidate their status as the Brexit opposition party with an eye to the next GE, with the advantage of an established party structure and existing parliamentary incumbency. They can sell themselves as "We're not Corbyn" and also take more voters from Labour and Conservative parties. The CUKs are nothing - forget their grandiose delusions of a 'pact' with the LibDems. Cable can tell them to join-up or FO.
All over Europe the victor has been .... democracy. Turnout up, apple carts overturned, politicians in tears, some dreams shattered, others come to fruition. Nothing earth shattering, but a clear message. The Conservative Party, like Labour, may have no future, the corpses of both parties picked over by the Teal and Orange insurgents, but for now will remain in government . Our MPs will be shitting themselves and will avoid a GE like a vampire eschews garlic.
Have a good day all - Today is a good day.
Predicted % Actual %
Brexit 34 32
LibDem 17 20
Lab 15 14
Green 11 12
Con 9 9
CUK 4 3
UKIP 3 3
Yes, we in the BP deserve our Party on Friday and Farage in particular deserves a great deal more.
The LibDems are now an irrelevance with voters open mocking their claim to be democrats. Labour is unelectable and will remain so if it doesn't kick out the Momentum thugs and enter the real world. Boris is committed to delivering something approaching a real Brexit and any future campaign by the Establishment to take us back into the EU will be stillborn.
With a bit of luck, Cummings will pull the plug and drain the swamp of the creatures who thought they could ignore the votes of 17.4 million Brits.
"We are the people of England, who never have spoken yet
Smile at us, pay us, pass us. But do not quite forget."
