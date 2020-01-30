The day Jo Swinson voted for Brexit

On the morning of that momentous vote it was still absolutely unclear which way it would go. I was prepared for months, even a year, of continued uncertainty and the prospect of Brexit becoming ever more distant. Thank you, Jo Swinson, for being such a monstrously vain, conceited and deeply stupid Parliamentarian. We owe Brexit to you.
Nemesis of the haute-remainers - John GrayToday is yet another crunch day for Brexit. So many crunch days for Brexit have come and gone that I am not getting excited; either the Commons agrees an election and the EU deigns to allow an extension, or something else happens.
It's always good to take the chance to step back and look at the bigger picture. The Telegraph is absolutely right today in drawing attention to an essay in New Statesman America by John Gray. As the unfortunately-acronymed NS is core leftie-thinking fodder, it will be uncomfortable reading for many of those Gray terms 'haute-remainers' - the Blairs, Adonises, Grieves and others. I commend it to you.
I have said all along that Brexit was not primarily about the EU but about a wider democratic correction in the UK that re-balances power away from an establishment elite and back to the voters. This year the BBC, in a rare act of political prescience, featured Reith lectures by Lord Sumption covering the effects of State capture by this political elite on the relationship between law and democracy. Gray's focus is the way in which the Conservative Party has reacted and changed, as it has throughout its history, to ensure it comes through intact. The same cannot be said of parties embracing the haute-remainer cause.
Gray's essay is too crammed with succinct and tight analysis to usefully select any single paragraph to quote summation, so here then, as a sample of the essay rather than a precis, is just one -The haute-Remainer mind is an example of what the 20th century’s subtlest and most original conservative philosopher called political rationalism. Michael Oakeshott (1901-90) used the term to describe totalitarian ideologies such as Leninism and National Socialism, but he was clear that any kind of political tradition could succumb to rationalist ideology – including conservatism. (His own version of conservatism – an ultra-liberal variety, in which the ideal role of the state was that of an umpire – itself did.) The core of rationalism in politics is an idea of politics itself. Rather than being a practice in which people negotiate the terms on which they co-exist with one another, politics means the imposition of an idea. The idea is self-evidently true; anyone who questions it is ignorant and stupid, or else wilfully malignant. Though they claim to embody reason in politics, haute-Remainers cling to a view of the EU in which facts are secondary or irrelevant. They fulminate on the dangers of Brexit without ever mentioning that Paris has been convulsed by riots while Barcelona has become the scene of mass demonstration, burning streets and police violence. No mere fact can be allowed to cloud the vision of a sacred institution.Let's see what the day brings.
Yes, she showed that in fact she hated Labour more than she did exit from the European Union.
So much so, that she was prepared to trash her very own party's flagship law, the Fixed Term Parliaments Act in order to inflict a third General Election in four years on the country, and all that it would mean, as you rightly indicate.
It is for that moral squalor that her party deservedly suffered near wipe-out, and pro-Europeans will never forget it either.
Politics 'fails' when those that claim to support the principle try to undermine the result of democratic processes as the Lib Dums and Remoaners did.
They clearly don't think politics applies unless their version of voting wins. They aren't politicians but dictators-in-waiting and hypocrites - the same kind of people that would object to Putin becoming Supreme Leader when they themselves seek a similar position.
There are also extreme examples of hubris and hypocrisy from those that STILL complain about a democratic result and STILL seek to see it overturned.
This type of person needs to seek psychiatric help - FAST.
"No mere fact can be allowed to cloud the vision of a sacred institution."
Quite. I'm always suspicious of armchair 'experts'. Whether that's armchair generals, armchair philosophers, armchair economists, or armchair politicians. Unless you test armchair rationalisations against the real world you could be spinning yourselves a cocoon of certainty around a story you have told yourself. It's so easy to fall into the trap of living your dream.
Politicians have their ideas tested in General Elections... but some refuse to acknowledge what the polls mean. The dream is too seductive.
On a personal note I've just twigged that when I started my 'adult' job on 1 January 1973 that was also the day we were taken into the EC. Ho hum.
It's difficult to decide which Scottish female was the more arrogant and deluded: Nicola Sturgeon or Jo Swinson.
Ms Swinson, like most remainers, was given the false impression that the country wanted to remain in the EU by a relentless anti-Brexit campaign run by a biased MSM led by the BBC.
Well, when we leave remember.
It was achieved largely by the hubris, arrogance, petulance, stupidity and spectacular miscalculation of haughty remoaners.
It was always theirs to lose and they lost it good and hard.
I imagine this pattern will be repeated in other current colonies of the reich. The euro will make the process a lot more interesting though.
Wonder who'll write their "not my fault" memoirs first?
And none of these Haute Remainers will be punished.
Some people are sent to prison, and some die in prison, for at most minor infractions of some law or other.
These people sought to enslave a whole country by any means, legal or otherwise and they walk away as though it was nothing.
The linked article is very good, but I think that this quote is the one that should have been highlighted:
"When political issues become the province of courts, the law is politicised."
The Law should be a neutral arbiter respected by all - not another political football.
John, only nazis and other tyrants do retrospective criminal law.
The fact that you seem to want it shows that you have no regard whatsoever for the fine and decent traditions of English law, nor for anything else which honours this nation, it seems.
You absolutely voted against British Values, which incidentally, are exactly the same as those of any other Enlightened country, so in no way compromised by our membership of the European Union.
However, electoral fraud involving dark money from offshore very much is a criminal offence right now, and so we hope that those guilty of it will be prosecuted with the full force of the law if evidence be found.
Don't we?
