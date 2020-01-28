The death of EU-NATO

I won't repeat my post of 9th June. It was craven. A few days previously, however, was one of those occasional posts that unaccountably scores big hits; this got almost 3,000 views. It holds good over time and is as true today as it was in 2017.
Germany will never, ever pay more than now for NATO
Many of us will have grown up with the BAOR - either as serving soldiers or like myself as army brats. There was a time when Gütersloh, Fallingbostel or Sennelager were more familiar to us than Slough, Reading or Peterborough. The BBC even had a forces radio programme, and knowing at least half a dozen BFPO numbers was par for the course. Well, BAOR disappeared without notice in 1994. The 25,000 remaining troops in Germany became BFG, now down to about 4,000 and scheduled to pull out completely by 2020, almost exactly in line with Brexit.
The change came with the fall of the wall in 1989. Before then, our lads were to play a vital role in forming a heroic but utterly pointless sacrifice in holding up the Soviet advance through Germany to France for about 72 hours. Then we all thought it an essential sacrifice. Now we wonder, why bother? Perhaps France and Germany would be better off under Russian rule. Why shed British blood in their defence?
When Trump abstained from the traditional annual G7 offering of American blood in Germany's defence last week he too must have felt the same. Germany has been financially raping Europe for thirty years, sitting on a vast pile of gold as she threatens, bullies and manoeuvres others to pay for everything, like some nightmare dining partner endlessly disputing the division of the restaurant bill.
Turkey is now a Salafist terrorist nation and belongs nowhere near NATO. In bullying the Netherlands into ignoring the veto of the Dutch people and extending full EU privileges to Ukraine, the EU has just given Putin another poke with a sharp stick. The UK will find it hard to mobilise even 6,500 troops - we need a standing army of 100,000 to put an adequate force in the field. Germany's armed forces are to all purposes entirely useless. Amidst the ruins of NATO (and oh yes it's now finished in all but name*) there's only France to defend the EU.
Merkel may gamble that she'll get away with it, and perhaps she will. But without British and American wealth and blood to pay for it. We're done.
*Also proving the rule that corporations are most likely to fail at the point at which they open a spanking glossy new multi billion dollar HQ
13 comments:
I still speculate on the ability of the British Deep State to convince a PM to call an unnecessary election with the convenient outcome of delaying or even giving-in-to the status quo they consider in their best interests.
With even their original 'majority' Parliament would have no excuse but to proceed - delays and diversions would have been transparently obvious - but the EU and TPTB needed breathing space to work their background machinations to get the result either changed or altered to a path more suited to their own benefit. They achieved that by convincing May that a GE was the way forward.
Pure speculation on my behalf though.
It's a bit like the counterpoint to the Treaty of Versailles.
Indulge the buggers and they will say thanks and then quietly dump on you later on.
Treat them with the contempt that the behaviour encourages, even punish them and they think more carefully before such dismissiveness, even if they do similarly dump on us again.
At least little effort would have been maintained in their indulgence.
No 2%, no cover.
The EU? As they say in Texas, all hat no cattle. No more so when considered as a military power.
At your feet or at your throat as Churchill put it talking about the hun. I'm sure Vlad is aware of this as his hand hovers over the gas switch.
Since the fall of Communism has anyone really considered Russia as a credible threat and, if so, on what basis? Certainly not militarily as they haven't done anything outside of responding to outside aggression (in the form of 'defensive' missile emplacements put on their borders etc).
As a political threat the Russians are helped (encouraged) by the craven stupidity/idiocy of EU policies anyway but, militarily, the Russians have only ever been used to progress MIC spending - note the excuses for developing an EU Army.
NATO has only ever been a cover for US expansionism.
2% of GDP is (approx) £60bn - We're aghast at the waste of £52bn (lol) on a one-off HS2 but seem resigned to spending more on a repeatedly annual basis for what? Invading Syria? Libya? Iran?
Like Trump espouses (but doesn't seem that keen on implementing - maybe not entirely in his hands...) bringing the troops home and defending our own borders instead of projecting 'authority' in countries that don't want us there would be more palatable to the public?
Turkey, like the UK, is now a terribly divided nation. It is unfair to imply that it is unified under any title such as Salafist.
Just like us, it has its anti-Enlightenment obscurantists who want to drag back the country in time. Fortunately, in Turkey's case, there has been an encouraging reaction against them of late.
That moment is on its way in the UK too.
Yeah.... rejection of the 50p in your change will 'bring the country down'....
Curiously enough the national business I used to work for was divided into 'Areas' and consolidated later into larger 'Districts' and we used to say that any Area Manager or District Manager who had a new Area or District office built or bought would soon after lose their job.
Clearly there are some cases (fire, flood, customer requirements etc) where a new building is required but often it is a sign that the organisation has been diverted by the concerns of the employees rather than the customers.
Which brings us back to the EU. Is it driven by the concerns of the elite rather than the general population? And the French and German elite in particular? I'd say so.
Winston Churchill understood the Germans; he said the Germans are either at your throat or at your feet.
And just like muslims they are going to hate you no matter what you do so it's best they fear you. That's my thought, not Mr Churchill's.
Oh it's "us" now is it?
I'd say that fifty million people who did not vote Leave are entitled to the odd "us" now and then, Mark.
So that 50 million you fetishise (your "us", which includes millions who are too young to vote of course) includes "anti-establishment obscurantists"
So remainers want to "drag back the country in time". Thanks for admitting that out you utter tool!
Trying to equate this country with Turkey (makes a change from nazis I suppose). Puerile trolling trying to provoke a response (hint: trolling like lying. Far better if it has a kernel of truth)
This response to your liking?
@JPM
"I'd say that fifty million people who did not vote Leave are entitled to the odd "us" now and then, Mark."
Hyperbole yet again. It undermines your position - unless of course you crave attention, any attention. Extending the imaginary franchise to babes in arms and others not entitled to vote means nothing. In any case more people voted to Leave than voted to Remain.
JPM 08:09 "Turkey, like the UK, is now a terribly divided nation.
Turkey is divided, much in the way that Iran is. The UK is no more 'terribly divided' than it has ever been. Yes there is a narrow section of vocal Remoaner whiners to add another dmension to the divisions.
"Just like us, it has its anti-Enlightenment obscurantists who want to drag back the country in time."
I know, and the irony is that they call themselves 'progressives'.
Post a Comment