Dear Ursula ..

Many thanks for the kind words from the floor of your assembly. The United Kingdom will also always love the nations of Europe - and those nations will remain our favourite holiday and retirement destinations. Many of them even use the same notes and coins, which makes it easier!
However, I should point out that we're not actually leaving Europe. Of which we're of course an integral part. And we'll be marketing our many fine comestibles products across the world as 'Food from Europe' as well as 'Made in the UK'. And we remain proud of our continent of 730m people, of whom some 460m are also 'citizens' of your Federation thing.
We'll have a year more to enjoy the madcap, mouth-frothing, carpet-chewing antics of your rantiest stars - Hof's histrionics, petulant posturing and insane rhetoric keep us all in good spirits and we enjoy immensely his little You Tube clips. After that, I'm not sure who we will have to laugh at - unless Labour have elected a new Leader by then, of course.
Anyhow, must close. Good luck with those criminal investigations against you - after all, anyone can accidentally wipe two mobile phones containing incriminating criminal evidence on the same day. If you're not in jail, we'll correspond again in eleven months.
Best -
Britain.
|Bob from today's Telegraph
8 comments:
That's a particularly triggering image Radders.
Raedwald sets out on his hopeful journey....
So far, we have decided to refrain from celebrating leaving the EU, we have entered into an agreement over retaining virtually every aspect of EU membership for an indeterminate period... let's call it a year? We have decided to adopt the EU line on Iran, we have taken a route contrary to ALL of the friends that operate the "five eyes" system, we have chosen to employ an EU friendly partner for the 5g network.. Oh and we don't care what that Chinese company know about our citizens private lives.
It'll be great!
Warm words on the eve of our departure does not make up for 47 years of abuse.
Love the cartoon.
Ah, if only the UK actually had a CPS and police force, which pursued credible evidence of offences committed by people in high places eh?
You cite the fact that countries like France, Germany and Belgium actually nail them and lock them up as a bad thing though.
The two reasons main reasons why are leaving I think are these:
a) The European Union would develop a union-wide criminal investigation service, that the UK Establishment could not control.
b) It would create a union-wide public service broadcasting organisation, which the British Establishment could not control.
Unthinkable.
Fortunately!
Cheese--Utter corruption does not investigate itself.
Your fucking precious EU has already had 3 journos murdered for looking into EU organised crime connections. The latest one was a young woman who suffered a vile rape ordeal before being polished off.
Happy Brexit Day Cheese--you worthless sack of traitorous shite.
If you want to commit crime in high places then what better way to get yourself LIFETIME immunity from prosecution than take a position with the EU?
We stand in awe at the many fold arrests for blatant corruption committed by EU officials as exposed by that paragon of honesty and non-interference-in-justice Mr N Kinnock.....
Fuck off JPM.
@JPM
If you think that the EU is less corrupt and self serving than the UK then you might be correct... but do you really think an EU public service broadcaster would not be under political control? Do you really think that EU laws don't reflect the business interests of Germany and France first? Do you really think some of the other member states are not more corrupt than the UK?
Plus it is an incoherent argument to say, on one hand, that the UK Establishment favour leaving to avoid EU control and on the other hand (as per your previous posts) that the UK Establishment wish to Remain because of 'reasons'. Make your mind up.
Post a Comment