Britain -v- France? Not really.

France has the biggest State in Europe, with tax at the EU's highest rate of 48.4% of GDP. Her farmers and fishers are heavily subsidised by Europe's taxpayers and by raiding UK waters. These advantages are set to be challenged post-Brexit, and you can be sure that the EU budget process for the next seven year cycle will not have decided anything by June, the crunch date for the Brexit talks. Macron will obstruct and clog up EU deliberations, using his veto as required, until it is clear Barnier is unable to achieve his brief.
Macron's plan is that at this point the remaining EU26 will agree to bung even more wodge in France's direction to enable Macron to pay-off his farmers and fishers and soften pension reform. Add to this even more money that he wants for France now being the EU's only credible military member, for the 26 to buy into his seat at the UN and his Force de frappe. Then he'll agree an EU-UK trade deal.
However, if this much is apparent to us, you can bet it's also crystal clear to the Frugal Five (Austria, Denmark Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden) and particularly to Germany - whose taxpayers will have to pay for France's relaxed lifestyle. Will Macron win? Who knows. Now it's getting interesting.
|EU/EEA, the UK, San Marino, Monaco and Switzerland 2/3/20
|Cases
|Deaths
|Italy
|1689
|35
|France
|130
|2
|Germany
|129
|0
|Spain
|83
|0
|United Kingdom
|36
|0
|Switzerland
|24
|0
|Norway
|19
|0
|Austria
|14
|0
|Sweden
|14
|0
|Netherlands
|13
|0
|San Marino
|8
|1
|Croatia
|7
|0
|Greece
|7
|0
|Finland
|6
|0
|Denmark
|4
|0
|Romania
|3
|0
|Czech Republic
|3
|0
|Iceland
|3
|0
|Belgium
|2
|0
|Ireland
|1
|0
|Luxembourg
|1
|0
|Estonia
|1
|0
|Lithuania
|1
|0
|Monaco
|1
|0
|Total
|2199
|38
I suppose the outlandish demands of the EU were OK all the time we were paying for it?
Len Varadkar was very upset when he was asked to pay more for the wonderful advantages of membership, and lost his job trying to defend Ireland against such an imposition...
... Ireland?
Pay for something?
Whatever next?
Well the "Frugal Five" are going to have to learn to stand up for themselves now. They've had decades of leaving the UK to fight for some commonsense and restraint on their behalf - and then blaming us for not being "good Europeans."
France is rapidly becoming an ungovernable failed state. And I can't see Macron stopping it.
France has set impossible targets for the European Union's chief negotiator?
Come on, I thought that the nations were powerless against these "unelected dictators"?
Apparently not.
What do you mean "not elected"...?
People like Barnier are elected, just not by the electorate.
Can't blame the WeeMac for trying to protect himself under the guise of doing good for his fisherfolk.
But there's a depressing development with their budget proposals, a reduction in funds for front line countries tasked with protecting EU borders.
All countries with a Mediterranean or external land border have been asked to take a cut in their budget - and Malta, Cyprus, Greek islands and so on are already mighty pissed off at what they've experienced already.
Understandably they don't much care about knuckleheads going on about raiding British waters, especially as all the protagonists have effed their own fishing areas. They care about being flooded by loads of dependant people as well as the social issues involved.
Internal stress is building and there's many more than WeeMac who'll see their political aspirations dashed.
@Smoking Scot
A proto-Empire that has provinces immersed in austerity (Greece) and used to living an extravagant life (France) cannot hold together.
It is an inconvenient truth that 'fair shares for all' mean that the lifestyle of the wealthy has to be reduced to raise up the lifestyle of the poor. I don't think there has been enough social integration of the member states to carry this off.
It's all going rather pear-shaped for the EU, isn't it?
Brexit didn't start the process of EU collapse - the actual creation of the EU started it. It was NEVER going to work given its Communist aspirations and self-evident apparatchik construct - you'd think the obvious comparisons to the old USSR would be enough of a deterrent but people have short memories and need to re-learn the lessons of the past.
Creating a EU Army is, perhaps, the past gasp of a dying empire that seeks to use its own army to suppress internal dissent - if not by means of speech and thought suppression that is also becoming more evident. Yet again, another example of ex-Soviet modus operandi that adds another nail to the coffin.
(the 'coffin' that indicates you've caught a nasty disease)
