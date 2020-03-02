Cookie Notice

WE LOVE THE NATIONS OF EUROPE
However, this blog is a US service and this site uses cookies from Google to deliver its services and analyze traffic. Your IP address and user-agent are shared with Google along with performance and security metrics to ensure quality of service, generate usage statistics, and to detect and address abuse.

Monday, 2 March 2020

PM right to reject EU Trojan Horses

The EU are desperate to retain some measure of control over the UK. In this they are ably assisted by a fifth-column of public service officials in the UK who will lobby fervently for the continuance of democratic anomalies such as the European Arrest Warrant and of membership of such bodies as Europol.

The Telegraph reports today that the PM has rejected a move by Health officials to maintain membership of the EU Early Warning and Response System (EWRS). They were attempting to use Covid-19 as leverage to continue some measure of EU management and control of the UK's health response capacity. We are quite right to reject such Trojan Horse attempts.

Inevitably, such subserviences are unnecessary. We don't need Europol because we're members of Interpol. Interpol allows co-operation in criminal investigation and enforcement between sovereign nations; Europol is the federal police agency of the EU. Big difference.

As with the EWRS. We continue to be part of the health 'Interpol', the WHO, which co-ordinates information sharing, warning dissemination and international funding and assistance. WHO also publishes the international daily case tally for Covid-19. If you want a European perspective, you can look at the EU's ECDPC site. They're not so stupid to publish only the WHO's figures for EU nations or to exclude the UK from lists of emergency contacts and laboratory resources - a virus knows no borders, and European doctors and medical authorities are also quite capable of co-operating with each other without the controlling hand of the EU.

Here is the daily update for 1st March - excluding the 13 new cases yesterday for the UK

EU/EEA, the UK, San Marino, Monaco and Switzerland

Cases    Deaths  
Italy 1128 29
Germany 111 0
France 100 2
Spain 66 0
United Kingdom 23 0
Switzerland 18 0
Norway 15 0
Sweden 13 0
Austria 10 0
Netherlands 7 0
Greece 7 0
Croatia 5 0
Romania 3 0
Denmark 3 0
Finland 3 0
Estonia 1 0
Monaco 1 0
Iceland 1 0
Luxembourg 1 0
Ireland 1 0
Belgium 1 0
San Marino 1 0
Lithuania 1 0
Total 1520 31
at
Labels: ,

1 comment:

r_writes esq. said...

It looks like the EU has planned for Italy to take the bulk of the casualties again.

Either it is good planning or their research is crap, as with so many EU statistics, they are not believable.

2 March 2020 at 06:51

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)