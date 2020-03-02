PM right to reject EU Trojan Horses

The Telegraph reports today that the PM has rejected a move by Health officials to maintain membership of the EU Early Warning and Response System (EWRS). They were attempting to use Covid-19 as leverage to continue some measure of EU management and control of the UK's health response capacity. We are quite right to reject such Trojan Horse attempts.
Inevitably, such subserviences are unnecessary. We don't need Europol because we're members of Interpol. Interpol allows co-operation in criminal investigation and enforcement between sovereign nations; Europol is the federal police agency of the EU. Big difference.
As with the EWRS. We continue to be part of the health 'Interpol', the WHO, which co-ordinates information sharing, warning dissemination and international funding and assistance. WHO also publishes the international daily case tally for Covid-19. If you want a European perspective, you can look at the EU's ECDPC site. They're not so stupid to publish only the WHO's figures for EU nations or to exclude the UK from lists of emergency contacts and laboratory resources - a virus knows no borders, and European doctors and medical authorities are also quite capable of co-operating with each other without the controlling hand of the EU.
Here is the daily update for 1st March - excluding the 13 new cases yesterday for the UK
|EU/EEA, the UK, San Marino, Monaco and Switzerland
|Cases
|Deaths
|Italy
|1128
|29
|Germany
|111
|0
|France
|100
|2
|Spain
|66
|0
|United Kingdom
|23
|0
|Switzerland
|18
|0
|Norway
|15
|0
|Sweden
|13
|0
|Austria
|10
|0
|Netherlands
|7
|0
|Greece
|7
|0
|Croatia
|5
|0
|Romania
|3
|0
|Denmark
|3
|0
|Finland
|3
|0
|Estonia
|1
|0
|Monaco
|1
|0
|Iceland
|1
|0
|Luxembourg
|1
|0
|Ireland
|1
|0
|Belgium
|1
|0
|San Marino
|1
|0
|Lithuania
|1
|0
|Total
|1520
|31
1 comment:
It looks like the EU has planned for Italy to take the bulk of the casualties again.
Either it is good planning or their research is crap, as with so many EU statistics, they are not believable.
Post a Comment