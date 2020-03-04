Cookie Notice

WE LOVE THE NATIONS OF EUROPE
Wednesday, 4 March 2020

EU shoots itself in the foot. Again.

Pushed off the front pages by Covid-19, the EU trade deal talks have ramped up the threat and bluster from across the Channel. The first exclusion to note is that the UK has removed any discussion of defence and security co-operation from a possible agreement. Police and justice matters are included, as is a commitment to co-operation in tackling terrorist threats, but what's missing are the plums the EU wanted.

Even more than an EU army, they want an EU defence industry to rival the big US arms firms. What they have been trying to do is to handicap the UK's ability to use state aid to boost our domestic arms industry by shackling us to EU rules whilst quietly agreeing to drive a bulldozer through state aid rules themselves by sponsoring EU 'champions' in fields including defence development. You can be sure they have already picked half a dozen big EU27 firms for 'boosting'. They wanted our money and expertise, but after their behaviour on Galileo the government have told them to go whistle.

Both military and diplomatic co-operation agreements are out. The UK's position is that we are members of NATO, that EU members should pay their 2% rather than buggering around playing toy soldiers, and that the UK will co-operate on an ad-hoc basis outside of NATO on military and diplomatic matters as and when it suits us. With no silly 'dynamic' agreement governed by the Berlaymont waved in our faces.

The EU's overly risk-averse approach to anything new means that the world's Artificial Intelligence, big data and Biotech investors aren't going to put their post-Covid money into the EU27. Without a single university in the world's top 20 (the UK has 4) there are few centres of research excellence anyway in the EU, and the bloc's restraints and development caution will throw a heavy blanket over innovation and drive the cleverest innovators out of Europe. Some hope of any world-beating defence development coming out of the EU27.

Well, they had their chance. They took advantage of the UK's political weakness under the abysmal Cameron and even more abysmal May and now they must face the consequences.

EU/EEA, the UK, San Marino, Monaco, Switzerland, Andorra 3/3/20

Cases    Deaths  
Italy 1835 52
France 178 3
Germany 157 0
Spain 114 0
United Kingdom 40 0
Switzerland 30 0
Norway 25 0
Netherlands 18 0
Austria 18 0
Sweden 15 0
San Marino 8 1
Belgium 8 0
Croatia 8 0
Greece 7 0
Iceland 6 0
Finland 6 0
Czech Republic 5 0
Denmark 5 0
Romania 3 0
Portugal 2 0
Andorra 1 0
Lithuania 1 0
Monaco 1 0
Latvia 1 0
Ireland 1 0
Estonia 1 0
Luxembourg 1 0
Total 2495 56
3 comments:

DeeDee99 said...

I must admit that, having held my nose and voted Conservative for lack of a Brexit Party alternative, I am very satisfied with the approach Boris and team are taking to the EU negotiations.

4 March 2020 at 07:29
JPM said...

I have a feeling that you will soon be forgetting all about negotiations with the European Union.

4 March 2020 at 09:29
Mark said...

Of course, we'll have varoufakis to worry about!

4 March 2020 at 10:14

