EU shoots itself in the foot. Again.

Even more than an EU army, they want an EU defence industry to rival the big US arms firms. What they have been trying to do is to handicap the UK's ability to use state aid to boost our domestic arms industry by shackling us to EU rules whilst quietly agreeing to drive a bulldozer through state aid rules themselves by sponsoring EU 'champions' in fields including defence development. You can be sure they have already picked half a dozen big EU27 firms for 'boosting'. They wanted our money and expertise, but after their behaviour on Galileo the government have told them to go whistle.
Both military and diplomatic co-operation agreements are out. The UK's position is that we are members of NATO, that EU members should pay their 2% rather than buggering around playing toy soldiers, and that the UK will co-operate on an ad-hoc basis outside of NATO on military and diplomatic matters as and when it suits us. With no silly 'dynamic' agreement governed by the Berlaymont waved in our faces.
The EU's overly risk-averse approach to anything new means that the world's Artificial Intelligence, big data and Biotech investors aren't going to put their post-Covid money into the EU27. Without a single university in the world's top 20 (the UK has 4) there are few centres of research excellence anyway in the EU, and the bloc's restraints and development caution will throw a heavy blanket over innovation and drive the cleverest innovators out of Europe. Some hope of any world-beating defence development coming out of the EU27.
Well, they had their chance. They took advantage of the UK's political weakness under the abysmal Cameron and even more abysmal May and now they must face the consequences.
|EU/EEA, the UK, San Marino, Monaco, Switzerland, Andorra 3/3/20
|Cases
|Deaths
|Italy
|1835
|52
|France
|178
|3
|Germany
|157
|0
|Spain
|114
|0
|United Kingdom
|40
|0
|Switzerland
|30
|0
|Norway
|25
|0
|Netherlands
|18
|0
|Austria
|18
|0
|Sweden
|15
|0
|San Marino
|8
|1
|Belgium
|8
|0
|Croatia
|8
|0
|Greece
|7
|0
|Iceland
|6
|0
|Finland
|6
|0
|Czech Republic
|5
|0
|Denmark
|5
|0
|Romania
|3
|0
|Portugal
|2
|0
|Andorra
|1
|0
|Lithuania
|1
|0
|Monaco
|1
|0
|Latvia
|1
|0
|Ireland
|1
|0
|Estonia
|1
|0
|Luxembourg
|1
|0
|Total
|2495
|56
3 comments:
I must admit that, having held my nose and voted Conservative for lack of a Brexit Party alternative, I am very satisfied with the approach Boris and team are taking to the EU negotiations.
I have a feeling that you will soon be forgetting all about negotiations with the European Union.
Of course, we'll have varoufakis to worry about!
