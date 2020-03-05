ERT - Still there, still protectionist

As I hinted at yesterday, there's a new EU Industrial Strategy due out on March 10th, and the ERT is like a Labrador that's just found a fresh cow pat. In December, the EU already agreed to put €3.2bn of taxpayers' money into an €8bn state-aided vehicle battery scheme, a 'Project of Common European Interest', and the eyes of the EU's defence companies are on stalks anticipating billions of state aid following budget agreement. The Industrial strategy promises not just oodles more state aid for the EU's 'champion' companies, which you bet have already been agreed behind closed doors, but a relaxation on regulation, particularly relating to mergers and acquisitions. No more silly fuss about Alstom and Siemens getting married, no more worry about Europe's consumers or the future of its SMEs.
The ERT's agenda is published here and I won't quote it. Given Michael O'Leary's foul-mouthed whining to the press in recent days, bemoaning the €1.3bn state aid that's already gone to Alitalia, the German state aid that has favoured Lufthansa and the EU approach to competition. It's the sort of grouch one hears at the end of an unsuccessful pitch from the losers. I'm betting Ryan Air is just a tiddler not even worthy of the ERT and EU's consideration for state aid billions. You may note that the Irish company has current orders for 210 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The prospect of picking up some of FlyBe's slots may this morning have tempered the profanities, but with Covid-19 grounding passengers, perhaps not. Oh. And the Labrador-coating O'Leary was predicting for the outcome of the Brexit talks? That, I'm guessing, is aimed at nervous investors. My advice - book BA.
|04/03/20
|Country
|Cases
|Deaths
|Italy
|2502
|80
|France
|212
|4
|Germany
|196
|0
|Spain
|151
|0
|United Kingdom
|51
|0
|Switzerland
|37
|0
|Norway
|33
|0
|Netherlands
|28
|0
|Sweden
|24
|0
|Austria
|24
|0
|Iceland
|16
|0
|Belgium
|13
|0
|San Marino
|10
|1
|Croatia
|9
|0
|Denmark
|8
|0
|Greece
|7
|0
|Finland
|7
|0
|Czech Republic
|5
|0
|Portugal
|4
|0
|Romania
|4
|0
|Ireland
|2
|0
|Estonia
|2
|0
|Latvia
|1
|0
|Andorra
|1
|0
|Poland
|1
|0
|Luxembourg
|1
|0
|Monaco
|1
|0
|Lithuania
|1
|0
|Total
|3351
|85
1 comment:
"No directive is rubber stamped by the unelected officials"
Our ministers are not elected. They are appointed by the PM, and not always MPs.
Many UK Acts include the provision "Ministers may make rules" e.g. the excellent Land Registration Act 2002.
Those rules are the direct equivalent of European Union directives, and I can't think of a single democracy which doesn't operate a similar system.
If you want a real rubber-stamping agency, well the UK sure has one now in its Parliament full of tame new Tories.
