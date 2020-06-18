A great ox has stood on your tongue

I must say it cheered my heart to have the old Boris back yesterday. The effects of Covid are debilitating, enervating and sap bounce. His trouncing of Starmer at the despatch box was a delight. Starmer is a Karen, a Frinton-on-Sea litter warden, and when Boris told him a great ox had stood on his tongue when he would not answer why he's sitting on the fence over schools re-opening he, like most of the rest of us, had little idea what he meant. They don't teach that sort of thing at Essex litter-warden school.
Classicists told us later it was a parliamentary way of saying the teaching unions had bribed Labour; in some ancient time, the coinage depicted an ox, and an ox on the tongue was someone bribed to stay silent. Glad they cleared that up.
The abolition of DfID was just the start. Anything that draws a whinge from remainiac ex-PMs has got to be good. But he's got his work cut out - the war for the State is now out in the open, and it's us against those who have captured our establishment and institutions. As Allister Heath writes in the 'graph
The drift of the past two months has allowed the Left-wing establishment to reassert itself. The BBC has appointed one of its own as its new boss; an ex-Treasury, ex-IMF, Left-wing think tanker was appointed as head of the Office for Budget Responsibility; the CBI’s new boss used to advise Gordon Brown and work for the Guardian. The only economic policy we heard about – apart from the necessary spending of hundreds of billions to cushion the economy – were “green jobs”, state-infrastructure, government this and government that. The Left-liberal elites were beginning to hope again that Boris’ project was about to fail. The EU detected weakness, crashing the talks before seeking to prolong the transition.With Boris at the helm, we're ready for the fight. Bring it on.
|Keir Starmer bust commissioned by the teachers' unions?
8 comments:
TBH if I were a teacher I would feel a bit iffy about going back to a school full of smelly snot nosed kids. To say nothing of germ laden colleagues. Then there's the politicos and 'advisers' drifting in and out of my exposition on The Meaning of the Ox.
One does not have to be very cynical to see that a few dead teachers is a small price to pay for getting out from under the errors made at the start of our pandemic.
Meanwhile, the Summer Brexit Drift song:-
We're busy doin' nothin'
Workin' the whole day through
Tryin' to find lots of things not to do
We're busy goin' nowhere
Isn't it just a crime
We'd like to be unhappy, but
We never do have the time
Miaow.
Miaow.
Was for Comment No. One.By the way,'n' that.
The primary Anon.
Boris is still dithering about reducing (or better still ditching) the idiotic 2 metre social distancing policy, destroying what remains of our tourist and hospitality industry. It's also why the teaching unions are able to refuse to return to work.
I might start to believe the old Boris is back when he grows a pair and ditches the authoritarian policies which micro-manage our lives.
Talk is cheap .....
A quote from "The Two Towers" (Lord of the Rings) involving tongues:
The wise speak only of what they know, Gríma son of Gálmód. A witless worm have you become. Therefore be silent, and keep your forked tongue behind your teeth. I have not passed through fire and death to bandy crooked words with a serving-man till the lightning falls.
Gríma son of Gálmód is known locally as Wormtongue and is disliked for his scheming.
Nothing really changes - deck chair shuffling and all that. The plandemic can be destroyed by simple observation of 'deaths per 100k from all causes' and no attention is given to the impending economic catastrophe.
Where are all the real policies needed? Where are the 'manly' decisions to take us forward? This fumbling (no better word) is disgraceful.
I'm still waiting for 'the event' to happen - why the delay?
That's Kryten's spare head!
Dave - yes, September will bring Armageddon.
But as in July 1914, let's enjoy the last summer of the closing era. Cricket, the river, picnics, draught IPA, pretty girls in summer frocks.
Bank the memories.
Post a comment