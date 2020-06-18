Told ya ...

From Wednesday 6th May
I have no confidence at all that the tracing app being developed by
Whitehall will work. If it's up to the abysmal standards of error,
malfunction, delay and inadequacy that have characterised the rest of
the actions of the Department of Health, it will collapse half an hour
after release, the first week''s central data will be hacked, warning
SMS messages will be sent to everyone by mistake and the bluetooth
errors will destroy thousands of phones.
Ahem.
1 comment:
No shit, Sherlock.
