WE LOVE THE NATIONS OF EUROPE
Thursday, 18 June 2020

Told ya ...

From Wednesday 6th May

I have no confidence at all that the tracing app being developed by Whitehall will work. If it's up to the abysmal standards of error, malfunction, delay and inadequacy that have characterised the rest of the actions of the Department of Health, it will collapse half an hour after release, the first week''s central data will be hacked, warning SMS messages will be sent to everyone by mistake and the bluetooth errors will destroy thousands of phones.

Ahem. 


1 comment:

Anonymous said...

No shit, Sherlock.

18 June 2020 at 15:33

