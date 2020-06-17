Fish reality starts to sink-in

Remainer minds are remarkably resilient, and none more so than that of Jeremy Warner in the 'graph. The poor chap can simply not conceive that control of our 200 mile EEZ is more important to the nation than bankers' bonuses. Even now it takes more torque than dragging your granny away from Corrie to penetrate that kind of thinking. Again today Warner writes
If it is true that the EU is on the verge of conceding that Britain should have the same control over fishing rights as enjoyed by Norway, it seems reasonable to assume that there will be no concessions on equivalence. An economically hugely important sector is about to be sacrificed to the politics of an insignificant one.Jeremy, sweetie, listen up.
It really is not a matter of the EU 'conceding' anything. From next year under international law the UK becomes an independent coastal state. The EU have absolutely no say in the matter, none at all. They cannot prevent it. It is a matter of immutable fact.
How has the EU managed to convince an otherwise sane and rational man against all the evidence, the law, the actuality, that they still have some sort of say over this happening? Incredible.
Bone-headed ain't in it.
And don't worry about the City. The timezone, the language, the judicial system and courts and above all the critical mass of analogous expertises in a world city of unparalleled attractions will mean dull, provincial little towns with a mime theatre and two massage parlours such as Frankfurt will never come close to being a threat.
5 comments:
Frankfurt is indeed a dull provincial town however when I was last there (6 years ago) it was at least possible to enjoy a postprandial cigarette in a restaurant, a small pleasure denied to us here. It seems more civilised somehow.
Nice one Raedwald.
Anyone who has been to Frankfurt knows that it will never challenge London.
Tiny, boring, monoglot, provincial, parochial. All true.
The key factor, however, for Frankfurt and for Germany is that they don’t want to.
Yes, getting rid of little rings of yellow stars on car number plates matters more to the fixated European Union hater than saving scores of thousands of lives from covid 19 too.
And they say this as if that were a good and virtuous thing.
Such types they are, clearly.
Ring a ring o' jaundice,
A pocket full of euros
A Macron, a Merkel,
We all fuck up....
Post a comment