Sadiq Khan and Chief Dick - we're watching you

Policing a demonstration in modern times needs several things. It needs sections of coppers trained to work together, it needs a stock of fireproof overalls, helmets and protective equipment for them to wear, it needs live monitoring and surveillance of the crowds and above all it needs police managers and commanders of talent and ability.
The BLM march two weeks ago was a disaster for the Met. Officers in light summer patrol dress with soft caps faced a baying, vicious and violent mob, and turned, ran and abandoned our democratic heart to vandalism and graffiti. Command was chaotic, a counter plan unapparent. The Gold commander of that farce, whether straight or gay, male or female, black or white, must be removed from duty. We cannot pretend it was anything other than gross mismanagement.
Last week's protests were better commanded, with only two major lapses - the unmanned barriers and an open footway at King Charles St in the morning, and a failure to anticipate the clashes on the South Bank after 5pm.
Then there was the assault on the PM's car following PMQs this week. A group of more than six protesters was gathered in contravention of the law. Specifically, s.7 of the The Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (England) (Amendment) (No. 3) Regulations 2020,
7.—(1) During the emergency period, unless paragraph (2) applies, no person may participate in a gathering which takes place in a public or private place—
(a)outdoors, and consists of more than six persons
They were watched by a few bored plods who were watching the nice shiny cars coming out of the palace of Westminster rather the protesters around them. One of the mob ran at the PM's vehicle, there was an emergency stop and a collision. It could have been an Islamist with a sticky bomb. Fail.
Again tomorrow, thugs will gather in London to seek to break the law, vandalise and destroy the public realm and to create fear and disturbance. We expect nothing less from the Met than that they uphold the laws made by our Parliament, a Parliament we elected. We expect the Met to prevent and to disperse any illegal gatherings of more than 6. We expect the Met to enforce the provisions of the Public Order Act. We expect the Met to safeguard our democratic heart in SW1, and to prevent mob damage to our national monuments.
Sadiq Khan and Cressida Dick, the eyes of the entire nation are on you tomorrow. We're watching you. We're watching you very closely.
|Unpoliced illegal gathering - Chief Dick, please note
4 comments:
We 'expect a lot' of our leadership.
Shame they repeatedly display their inability to do as they are obliged and, usually, to an end that suits a different (their) agenda.
There is such an offense as malfeasance (in public office) and I wouldn't be surprised if someone, at some time, hasn't put this to the relevant parties but with the usual response - crickets.
Which fact in and of itself leaves us with no recourse to justice since 'they' seek to police themselves and to hell with us and the law.
What do we, the law-abiding public, have to resort to to see justice served and the law (properly) upheld by ALL?
Maybe we are at that crossroad in time where TPTB finally decide they can do what they want when they want and there's no one capable of making an objection stand?
Take the left road to anarchy or the right road to freedom/justice? Time to decide.
Boom, Boris a gonner. Well, hardly any loss. People are bored, any excuse for a bit of placard waving, a bit of vicarious virtue signalling, who gives a sh*t what about. We are in limbo, dimly aware of dark days just around the corner.
Meanwhile the numbers speak volumes (Dido's Lament):-
UK 146/day
Sp 55
It 50
Fr 30
G 14
P <5
Air corridors, holidays, business - rather tricky.
What joy, Summer recess coming up 21/July to 8/September followed by Party Conference 17/Sept to 13/Oct. Might just lift the lockdown for their trips to Tuscany. Such vigour, such action, the Silly Season again.
After that incident there were at least 10 officers within 10m of the crowd, they could and should have immediately made arrests. They manner in which those officers on camera dithered was actually very sad, the coloured female officer clearly had NO IDEA WHATSOEVER what to do, where to go, where to stand. I DO NOT blame her in the slightest but it made a sorry sight.
Khan is a complete waste of space and nasty, snide and arrogant too. Boris often cycled to work as mayor, Khant has an armoured convoy.
C. Dick...well.
"We expect the Met to enforce the provisions of the Public Order Act. We expect the Met to safeguard our democratic heart in SW1, and to prevent mob damage to our national monuments."
Nope. Not any more. Too busy bending the knee, putting on face paint and dancing about like fairies.
