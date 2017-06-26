Monday, 26 June 2017

Labour Party tower block 'murderers' condemned

Well, the government haven't politicised the faulty tower blocks, but Communist squib John McDonnell has done so - saying victims of the Grenfell fire were murdered by political decisions. Before he condemns so widely he might like to look at the political control of the councils which have covered their tower blocks with lethal materials;

Portsmouth Conservative
Brent Labour
Camden Labour
Manchester Labour
Plymouth NOC
Hounslow Labour
Doncaster Labour
Norwich Labour
Stockton on Tees NOC
Sunderland Labour
Islington Labour
Lambeth Labour
Wandsworth Conservative
Barnet Conservative

 Who are the potential killers now, John? And I'll bet when the DCLG release even more names that Labour councils predominate.

Also, can anyone explain why the government should face a £600m bill for correcting this danger? Why should not these councils dip into their own very substantial (£19bn from CIPFA) reserves to pay for it? Is this not exactly what council reserves are for?

at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)