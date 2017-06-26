Labour Party tower block 'murderers' condemned

|Portsmouth
|Conservative
|Brent
|Labour
|Camden
|Labour
|Manchester
|Labour
|Plymouth
|NOC
|Hounslow
|Labour
|Doncaster
|Labour
|Norwich
|Labour
|Stockton on Tees
|NOC
|Sunderland
|Labour
|Islington
|Labour
|Lambeth
|Labour
|Wandsworth
|Conservative
|Barnet
|Conservative
Who are the potential killers now, John? And I'll bet when the DCLG release even more names that Labour councils predominate.
Also, can anyone explain why the government should face a £600m bill for correcting this danger? Why should not these councils dip into their own very substantial (£19bn from CIPFA) reserves to pay for it? Is this not exactly what council reserves are for?
