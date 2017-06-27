The one key factor in EU migration

You will all be used by now to everything from constipation to Summer lightning being blamed on Brexit; the remoaners know no limits in seeking to establish Brexit as the cause of every ill. Cow dries up? Crop fails? Late hail? Ewe aborts? Brexit. A few hundred years ago the same people blamed witches for everything that went wrong with their lives. Today they blame Brexit.
EU staff are fleeing the NHS in terror, apparently. If you read the Guardian, you'll get a picture of the UK as a fearful panic nation in which stoic Hungarian nose-surgeons brave being spat at on the bus for talking funny. It's utter rubbish of course; the Guardian is an open sewer and its content just as palatable. Now the Indescribablyboring runs its own 'Brexit panic fear brain-drain exodus' made-up news story. Sigh.
There's really only one factor that determines more than any other the level and pressure of inward EU migration to the UK; the £ - € exchange rate. When it stood at €1.35 - €1.43 to the £, every raspberry was picked, every ward swabbed and every bathroom tiled. Now it's €1.13 and housing costs in London and the South East are through the roof, EU workers are asking 'what's the point?'
If politicians had known they could reduce EU migration so effectively by weakening the pound, they would have done it before. If the Peso hit $0.50 rather than $0.05 then Mr Trump would not have to build a wall. People simply don't uproot and migrate unless it's worth it. Until Greece defaults, the entire Italian banking system folds, Deutsche Bank drops or Spain goes bust, and so long as the pound is weak, our EU gastarbeiter will drift home.
5 comments:
Never a truer word spoken. Getting fed up to the back teeth of whinging lefties telling me how xyz are leaving because of Brexit.
"every raspberry was picked, every ward swabbed and every bathroom tiled." Raedwald, you do sometimes have a lovely turn of phrase.
You are also making a most pertinent point: never forget to follow the money.
Best regards
Meanwhile the UK population increases by nearly 10% in one year!
Yep, there are now 4 towns the size of Chester (my home town) being imported each year. No slow down here I'm afraid.
The Establishment has an obsessive and stupid approach to growth ergo believe mass population expansion creates consumer, therefore economic, growth. It's the opposite as demand fails to keep up and hard won resources struggle to cope and quality of life decays.
