BBC - Just Lies, no Secrets

If you rely solely on the BBC for your news, you could be forgiven for understanding that the civil disturbances rocking the southern US were protests by pro-Trump white supremacists against something unspecified. With a headline 'Charlottesville: Virginia governor tells white supremacists: 'Go home'', you need to read down past the emotive picture to the tenth paragraph to get a clue as to what the protests are about. To get an idea of just how distorted the BBC's coverage is, try the story in the New York Times 'White Nationalists Wield Torches at Confederate Statue Rally'
It's not just Virginia. In New Orleans the white Mayor is overseeing the removal of Confederate statues which, it is alleged, promote white supremacism. There can be no excusing the vile treatment of black people in the southern states, from the lynchings and corrupt disenfranchisements to segregated buses and the evils still prevalent during my youth. But one needs to understand that not everyone with some regard for the losing side in America's divisive civil war is a racist white supremacist, and not everyone who thinks that book burning and statue destruction are wrong is a violent nationalist.
The figures of one notorious white slave-owner seem safe for now; no one is tearing down statues of George Washington. Yet.
General Robert E Lee was greatly loved by his men, even in defeat. One needs to understand the place he still holds in the respect and affections of many southerners to begin to understand the complex emotions invoked in tearing down his statue in Virginia. All of which is of no interest to the BBC, who have just used the story in their agitprop war against those who disagree with their own values and worldview.
But those of my age will recall a different BBC screening the Dukes of Hazzard, a comedy programme about, as the BBC would explain now, white supremacists. Only they weren't, of course. It was also about their car, General Lee. It was rubbish, but objectively more accurate than the BBC news you are reading today.
The conflict is vaguely reminiscent of something that is happening in England now.
Some politicians, convinced that they were right, decided to take their people into a political union against the peoples interests, and without reference to them.
The people that rightly believed they had been wronged began a fightback that unfortunately ended in failure.
Unfortunately history is written and amended by the victors, and in this case the victors have chosen to behave like Goebbels, and his descendants in the cultural marxist movement, by re-writing history whenever it comes up against an "inconvenient truth". :)
right-writes
Contempt for the BBC is so widespread now, I can't believe the Conservative Party will allow it to continue in its current form for much longer.
It doesn't broadcast the news; it's a propaganda unit for "liberal" policies which have been forced on us for decades and can now be seen to have comprehensively failed and do not have the support of the majority of the people.
Channel Four "news" is worse. It's become a parody of a news broadcast which it would be impossibly to satirise since it's done such a good job of satirising itself.
@DeeDee99...
Unfortunately, as we can see from Brexit and the recent election in the USA, no serious challenge to the establishment goes unpunished and the tory party knows this, so it will not challenge anything that has been inveigled in to English law without some very strong intervention.
Any establishment organisation would do the same, the privileges of membership not only demand this, it makes sense too.
This is what makes direct democracy such an enticing concept... No "establishment" can ever really become established enough to ignore the people (electorate).
right-writes
Wouldn't touch the BBC with a bargepole.
Since Brexit we are being punished by the BBC. Every programme I've seen my wife watching is presented by or about ethnics. Gays and lesbians seem to make up the other 10% of presenters. Huge swathes of disabled people. A quick flick through the Radio Times reveals a tsunami of TV and radio celebrating 50 years of queers.
I believe the time has come for the government to remove 'News and Current Affairs' from both the BBC and from the state-supported Channel 4. Now that charters have been agreed, they think they are safe to pursue anti-Conservative, anti-Brexit, pro-immigration, anti-Trump, pro-LabLib, pro 'querty' policies etc etc to their hearts content. Their bias is blatant and beyond toleration. Removing their monopoly will produce screams of outrage from the assorted cabal of leftists, but it has to be done.
As seen on another right of centre blog:
'If you don't watch the BBC you are uninformed: if you do watch the BBC you are misinformed.
I understood the DUP were massively opposed to the BBC licence fee and would (could?) have made overtures to have something done about it as part of their coalition agreement. An easy decision that would have garnered them huge support from the British voters (I guess).
Given that the issue didn't even rear its head is either indicative of the power those who support the BBC have over such decisions OR the £bn's the DUP were handed was inclusive of a pay-off to shut up about it....
To clarify. The rally - permission for which had been granted by the mayor - was about the proposed removal of a statue and was peaceful right up to the time when the Soros-funded anti-fascist fascists started throwing bottles and bricks at members of the rally - folk had an inkling this might happen so had brought shields and helmets with which to protect themselves. If it continues unchecked the removing of history because it may upset some people will not just sterilise the built environment it will cage thought entirely.
You are now entering the twilight zone.
Steve
The BBC is beyond reform. We can do something about it now - we can refuse to pay the TV tax. Enough of us do that and the BBC collapses.
No, I'm not advocating illegality. Far from it - we are better off not watching the BBC; and anyone can still legally catch up on ITV if he must.
