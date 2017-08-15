With apologies to Sunderland ...

I was looking back on posts made here about ten years ago, to see what I had written about the great crash. The astonishing thing is that the blog has been going for this long - 4,560 posts, 3m pageviews, 30,000 comments. Anyway, I'm not sure I said much about the great crash except to savagely excoriate Gordon Brown, but I found the following. It made me chuckle, so perhaps worth another outing:-
10/08/08
Many of you will be familiar
with the London conference hotels that cluster in the hinterland between
the Euston Road and Oxford Street; bland, anonymous 80s-ish foyers,
conference rooms equipped with audio and projectors for the ubiquitous
Powerpoint presentations, and kitchens equipped to dish out a 20 minute
lunch. I would usually rather have a fork thrust in my eyeballs than
spend a day in one of these places, but a couple of years ago, despite
every ingenious effort on my part to escape, I was obliged to do so.
These things are perennially popular with Northern middle managers for
some reason; pompous, inflated little balloons of men who fiddle
incessantly with their testicles and whose requests to ".. bring us a
black coffee, will you, pet" to the Lithuanian staff are met with
incomprehension.
Anyway,
on this day the conference kitchens had excelled themselves. The buffet
lunch was a massive stainless steel bed of crushed ice on which were
laid salver after salver of living and dead water-creatures; oysters,
green-lipped mussels, sea urchins, sushi and sashimi, several varieties
of Nethrops, a poached salmon, nestling in beds of crisp lettuce from
which the fluorescent glow of lemons shone as artistic highlights. In
the queue before me a knot of Northern balloons worked their fingers
frantically in their trouser pockets. "I can't eat that; it's bloody raw
fish" "Lewk, George, there's some crabsticks there" "Where?" "There, in
the corner by those slimy things" "Have you got any bread, love?".
If you visit the pages of the Sunderland Echo
to gauge the reaction of that place to the news that Policy Exchange
thinks we should stop spending our tax subsidies here, you will be
presented with a recruitment video for the local Barclays call centre. A
call centre worker steps from a limo of the kind favoured by suburban
hen-parties to the corporate HQ; the camera pans lovingly around the
corporate gym and the cafeteria, the chilled shelves of which will be
reassuringly devoid of raw fish, and the shot closes with the monstrous
sign over the corporate front door that reads "Through these doors walk
the loveliest people in Sunderland. And you're one of them". You just
know that as the head-balloon stood inspecting the newly-erected sign
and counting his testicles that he longed to add a comma and 'pet' to
the final sentence.
I
suspect that Barclays confines its Northern middle-managers to their
own call centres and an occasional two days at a London conference
hotel. If these little bundles of wool-polyester pomposity were ever
allowed into the bank's docklands tower to meet the teenagers with iPod
earphones slung around their necks and take-away sushi boxes littering
their desks who earn six times their own salary, it would have the same
effect as a drunk with a cigarette at a children's balloon party. Scraps
of wool-polyester and bits of limp testicle would lie scattered from
Bow to ExCel.
And
the adage that you can take the man out of Sunderland but you can't
take Sunderland out of the man holds true. It would be cruel and unusual
punishment indeed to take these fish from their small ponds to resettle
them. The piece in the Sunderland Echo uncannily parrots the Onion in
quoting "We have the Winter Gardens, the Glass Centre, the Aquatic
Centre, the football team – and the only way is up". Alright, pet.
Nice to think that they interviewed just about everyone there.
About your Fitzrovia hotels though, surely you went further West once in a while, and enjoyed a lunch at Placemakers?
No ball-counting there, just marvellous politically incorrect fun for all, and a lot of work came from the lunches too...
A very enjoyable read.. made me smile. You sure it wasn't from the 1980's..
Nine years, eh? I was "remembering ahead" as I read this morning. Crabsticks! :-)
Funny thing, human memory. Can't remember where I put my car keys last evening but can remember a post from 9 years ago which I hadn't thought of since. Vaguely remembered, as I read, the gist a couple of others on the page as well.
Tempus fugit an' all that.
"The Collective Works of Raedwald"
Available on Amazon as an eBook download.....99p
I'd buy it!
You're missing a trick sunshine.
