EU game plan to foment UK-Irish conflict - but we're not playing

Five-and-twenty ponies, trotting through the dark—
With brandy for the Parson and 'baccy for the Clerk.
Laces for a lady and letters for a spy,
And watch the wall, my darling, while the Gentlemen go by!
I can remember my usual border crossing , back in the day when one crossed from the land of the Punt to that of the Pound, with ease. It was a small B country road that ran through a village; tractors and trailers chugged unhindered from nation to nation carrying sheep, cattle, fodder or other goods and only gradually did the mix of national number plates become polarised as distance from the border increased. Never once did I encounter a barrier or a check. The border was completely open and it served everyone well. The porosity meant a great deal of smuggling of course - but as this brought wealth and benefits to all (except the respective national tax authorities) no one minded very much.
The UK's offer to maintain the Irish border in this state is a sound one. You can be sure they are not creating an open door for Islamist terrorists. Anyone flying from Brussels to Galway who then travels to the mainland by ferry will be intercepted. Henna-bearded Islamists claiming to be there to visit the Catholic shrine at Knock will be so welcome at mass that the Garda will escort them there and back. Sudanese killers claiming to be there for the November brown trout season on Lock Corrib will be given frozen Mayflies. Islamism is as hateful to Catholic Ireland as to us - if not more so. You can be sure there is already a high degree of co-operation between us.
And if this route was a feasible entry point for economic migrants of the sort clustered around the Channel ports they would already be using it.
In the event of vileness, spite and viciousness from Brussels over Brexit, the natural anarchic independence of spirit of the Irish and stubborn bloody-mindedness of the Brits will ensure the EU is flouted, ignored and humiliated by an open border that neither the British or Irish governments have any interest in closing.
All of which is exactly why Herr Barnier, Herr Juncker and Herr Verhofstadt will now do everything they can to force a hard border on us both. Just as they fomented conflict in the Balkans that set the region ablaze, just as they provoked a bloody civil war in Ukraine and just as they have destabilised nations around them, the unelected clerks in Brussels will do their utmost to stoke UK-Irish conflict.
They have some willing helpers.
Anon - spot on. This is the EU's real fear as described in the piece -
"With no Irish border controls, US beef, Australian lamb, Chinese steel and Indian cars can be imported into Belfast, sent an hour down the road to Dundalk and exported tariff-free to France, Germany or any other EU country."
Suits us. Suits the Irish. So the EU will lecture us whilst working furiously behind the scenes to erect a hard EU border ....
Meanwhile articles are appearing in the media fairly regularly now, questioning whether remaining a member of the EU is in Ireland's interest.
With the UK negotiating trade treaties with Commonwealth countries which have a large Irish diaspora; Ireland having to contribute significantly more to the Budget following British departure and the EU proposing to control tax rates including the Irish Corp Tax, the argument for an Irish exit is gathering pace.
R, I think you may be underestimating the (extensive) Irish criminal fraternity, whose willingness to run illegals need not be doubted.
I'd always though the Italian mafia (with its Catholicism and fierce affinity for "the traditional italian way of life") would be an effective block on Libyan migration. Not a bit of it: quite the reverse.
They all get forgiven at confession, you see.
