Herr Barnier stomps his little boots

The Empire's frontman, Herr Barnier, is reported to be stomping his little boots in frustration at Britain's continued refusal to submit to EU commands. This alone is reasonably positive news. Better still is the initial reception of the UK's paper on a transitional period and the Irish border. This was published after a careful official leaking of the £36bn settlement figure whilst Mrs May was on holiday, making the point that whatever the EU say, the figure is linked to at least a transitional trade deal. So when Herr Verhofstadt went to print declaring the paper 'rubbish' before even reading it, it's fair to think that he was responding to the leaked figure (on which he can't comment) as much as to the UK's eminent reasonableness.
Meanwhile pundits are forecasting a change in the exchange rate wind by the end of the year, with the € unable to maintain its overvalue. A few more fipronil egg scandals (in the UK we put it on cats to stop fleas), a bit of Greece, the termination of a sick Italian bank and a return to €1.30 would shrink that €40bn offer down to £30.7bn, or allow our team to increase their offer to the Herren to €47bn without busting the leaked £36bn figure. Of course if the goes the other way towards parity no loss - it was only a leak.
All in all, I remain cheerful.
9 comments:
The thought of paying £36 billion to them makes me feel pig-sick.
Why should we pay anything? We have a trade deficit with these people.
What is the justification for being reasonable to an outfit that continually threatens you, and what happened to the clean break if necessary and WTO.
Niftily offset by the £40Bn that we are owed back from our input to the ECB.
They owe us!
It depends what we are paying them for
Cap is the best example
We might want to stay in for a year or two to sort our farming subsidy, or lack of.
Us paying them £36bn and them disbursing £36bn to our farmers is fine
Us paying them £40bn and them disbursing £36bn is reasonable
Us paying them £72bn and them disbursing £36bn isn't going to happen.
We might pay a 1 28th of the costs of the EMA going forward to remain a member
We might pay more to keep it in London, more being a gdp weighting, not a double gdp weighting we pay now though.
The UK's coffers used to be the spare wheel on the EU's vehicle towards totalitarianism.
Now that they're about to become become a tricycle, the immigration factor will convert them to a bicycle and the banking crisis to a unicycle.
And someone is already loosening the bolts on the unicycles saddle.
As a vehicle towards self-destruction the EU are doing just fine on their own.
I'm rather inclined to agree with @Poisonedchalice, and I think that doesn't include the amount of money we coughed up for the various bail outs either.
@wiggiatlarge has a point, but being reasonable can only work in our favour, By doing this we are inter alia making the EU look unreasonable, threatening and downright nasty (which they are). Things like that get noticed.
Some might think the government is wasting time in its negotiations with the EU, but it is something I feel we have to go through. We may come away with absolutely no agreements on anything whatsoever, that sort of outcome will make the EU look bad.
There is one thing to bear in mind. Remember that Herr Juncker declared whilst in Downing Street that "Brexit could not be a success" That comment alone tells you the entire EU negotiating position. They are making the same mistake they made when Cameron tried his "re-negotiation" back in early 2016, and look how that turned out!
I would have thought that Monsieur Barnier might have learned something from reading Talleyrand who said of the Bourbons that "They had learned nothing and forgotten nothing"
Some things just never change.
Rapscallion - Monsieur Barnier? They're all Herr or Frau in my book ...
Radders - I take your point, and given the overbearing attitude of the French as well as the Germans, either is valid. Nevertheless his origins are French, so I felt it correct to give him the proper title, but hey, your blog, your rules :-)
Post a Comment